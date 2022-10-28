The newly launched Bulgarian project, MIMI Coin, is the ultimate way of fast crypto transactions.

Tallinn Estonia, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly launched Bulgarian project MIMI Coin is the legit and reliable method for payment in the modern era of cryptography and a profitable token to date. MIMI Coin utilizes a peer-to-peer decentralized network that intends to provide easy and fast crypto transactions for a low cost around the whole world. The network specifically focuses on transaction speed which will be completed in a fraction of a second. The cost of transactions will cost less than 1% of USDT.

Additionally, give the opportunity to choose an option to complete transactions totally anonymously. The Bulgarian project works internationally, and its developers are in Bulgari, America, England as well as Estonia.





There are essential features which make MIMI Coin unique than others discussed here:

A decentralized network - MIMI Coin is a cryptographic money-based decentralized network that intends to create next-generation tools fueling the digital ecosystem representing things to come.

Crypto experience - The network provides the quality crypto experience possible by considering its clients as the top priority, especially low transaction clients.

Consistent client experience - MIMI Coin is carefully created around the client, which makes the client's experience consistent and intuitive as much as possible.

Secure method - Security is the first concern of every individual. The network ensures its clients provide complete security to their personal data.

Perks and discounts - MIMI Coin allows users to get extraordinary advantages and discounts within the network ecosystem. It gives support to low transaction clients and ensures them profitable discounts.

Reliability and honesty - The decentralized network assists its clients with maximum trustworthiness and reliability during transactions in newly launched projects.

Apart from that, the team of the MIMI Coin network is also creating a game that will be inside the Metaverse, which MIMI Coin utilizes as its basic currency of this project which will be completed in the mid of the year 2023. Therefore, the project is confidential between the team of MIMI Coin, and further information will be provided soon.

Additionally, the MIMI Coin network’s own Blockchain, Mian Protocol, is going through the last stage of testing. In November, it will be fully completed and the users will be able to use it and make sure personally that Blockchain Protocol is better than other Blockchains. MIMI Coin network is going to be listed on all top 100 exchanges as well.

Their IEO link is going on in P2B exchange. MIMI Coin IEO starts on the P2PB2B exchange on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The first week will pass at 0.08 USDT.

The second week will be held at 0.15 USDT.

The third week will go at 0.25 USDT.

IEO will last 3 weeks.

MIMI Coin listing starts at 0.83 USDT, but do not rush to sell, as the price will strive for 3.5 USDT, or may be higher.

These are their social links

Telegram:

Twitter



YouTube

