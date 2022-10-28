Axiom Medical Hosts ALL THE RIGHT MOVES: A virtual Summit modernizing workplace mental health education and accessibility Thursday November 3, 2022

The Woodlands, TX, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join host Holly Foxworth, RN for a dynamic, half-day virtual mental health summit, featuring seven (7) fastbreak sessions and panel discussions of real-world problems and practical solutions with well-renowned speakers and industry experts.

From psychological safety, creating cultural change, health technology and beyond, attendees will discover all the right moves and schematics of success for truly making workplace mental health work.

“Bringing some of the best minds together in workplace mental health has become one of the highlights of my career. The constant grind we have been facing in workplaces needs to change and I can’t wait to lead this amazing event,” states Holly Foxworth, Axiom Marketing Manager.

Acclaimed champion for workplace equity, Natasha Bowman, JD, SPHR, will deliver the keynote address, sharing how her personal journey of bipolar diagnosis in 2021 made her a relentless advocate for workplace mental health.

“I am thrilled to be the keynote speaker for All The Right Moves Mental Health Summit on November 3,” says Natasha Bowman, JD, SPHR.

About Axiom Medical:

Axiom Medical empowers organizations to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental and behavioral health and infectious disease control to OSHA mandated medical programs and workplace injury case management within one Occupational Health platform. Axiom Medical kept employees safe in the workplace and client businesses operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in the management of over 250,000 COVID cases and twenty million CheckIn2Work health attestations. Organizations can now integrate Tempo Live; a proactive occupational behavioral health platform designed to support employee well-being and provide a meaningful return on investment to employers.

