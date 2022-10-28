WisdomTree Wins Best US Fixed Income ETF Issuer ($1bn-$5bn) at ETF Express US Awards 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, is pleased to announce that it has been named “Best US Fixed Income ETF Issuer ($1bn-$5bn)” for the ETF Express US Awards 2022, which recognizes excellence among ETF issuers and service providers across a wide range of categories. This win is a direct result of the unmatched success WisdomTree has seen in fixed income in 2022, including the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR), which has attracted approximately $9.7 billion in assets this year.



Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and COO, said, “As rate hikes have continued to impact advisors and investors throughout the year, we have been able to provide innovative fixed income solutions that can help meet rate-hedging needs for their portfolios. It is an honor to win ‘Best US Fixed Income ETF Issuer ($1bn-$5bn)’ at such a critical time for the fixed income market. We are thrilled to be recognized amongst industry peers for our commitment to providing investors with funds that fit into their portfolio in a rising rate environment.”

In its fourth year, the ETF Express US Awards 2022 continues to recognize excellence amongst ETF issuers and their service providers. The ETF Express US Awards continue to grant ETF issuers the opportunity to increase brand awareness, reputation and recognition amongst respected colleagues across industries. The ETF Express US Awards 2022 partnered with data provider Trackinsight, which garnered votes through industry nominations. WisdomTree’s win came directly from those in the industry who understand the importance of building a resilient portfolio in the market today.

This is WisdomTree’s third consecutive year of wins in the ETF Express US Awards, having won the title of Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) in 2021 and Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN+) in 2020, amongst a collection of other shortlist nominations.

This year’s awards were presented at the winners’ award ceremony in New York on October 27, 2022. More information on the ETF Express US Awards 2022 and the voting process can be found here: https://www.etfexpress.com/awards

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe, (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $74.6 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

