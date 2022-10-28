1st Capital Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Salinas, California, UNITED STATES

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $994.6 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $2.66 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a 18.0% increase compared to net income of $2.26 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and a 5.6% increase compared to net income of $2.52 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

  • Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.48 for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.40 and $0.45 for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company's return on average equity was 16.44%, as compared to 11.35% and 14.82% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s return on average assets was 1.04%, as compared to 0.92% and 0.98% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.46%, as compared to 3.26% and 3.58% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and, respectively.

  • Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $3.7 million, as compared to $3.2 million and $3.5 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.54%, as compared to 60.58% and 61.89% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • The Company recorded no provision expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

  • As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.04%, as compared to 0.11% and 0.01% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • As of September 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $994.6 million, $922.2 million, and $579.2 million, respectively.

  • Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 exceed well capitalized thresholds.

“We are pleased with the continuing positive trends in our Company's operating performance,” commented Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer. “While the economic outlook remains uncertain, the Company is well positioned with strong asset quality and liquidity positions, reflecting a relatively low risk profile.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's third quarter 2022 net interest income decreased $253 thousand, or 2.86%, to $8.59 million as compared with $8.84 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Loan interest income, excluding PPP income, increased $45 thousand, or 0.65%, to $6.96 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $6.91 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest and fee income related to PPP loans decreased $292 thousand to $52 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $344 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.   PPP loans have been fully forgiven in the third quarter 2022.

The Company's net interest margin increased by 20 basis points (bps), or 6.03%, to 3.46% when compared to 3.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the Company’s mix of average interest earning assets as cash was deployed into higher yielding loans and leases and investment securities. Interest expense increased $173 thousand, or 34.93%, to $669 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $496 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase in average balances of interest-bearing deposits and interest expense associated with the cap corridor. Interest expense includes $169 thousand of interest expense associated with subordinated debt recognized in each period.

Provision for Loan Losses

Stable credit quality resulted in no loan loss provision in the quarters ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's total non-interest expense increased $525 thousand, or 10.81%, to $5.38 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4.85 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase reflects the salary and benefit costs of senior leadership positions filled in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

The Company's total assets decreased $12.90 million, or 1.3%, to $994.6 million as compared to $1.01 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total loans outstanding were $586.8 million as of September 30, 2022, representing a $21.8 million, or 3.9%, increase from the September 30, 2021 outstanding balance of $565.0 million. Excluding the $42.4 million decline in PPP loan balances, loans increased $64.2 million, or 12.3%, at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021. The increase includes purchased lease pools with outstanding balances of $45.0 million and a $10 million increase in consumer loan pool balances, along with growth in commercial real estate loan originations, partially offset by declines in construction and residential loans outstanding.

PPP loans outstanding were $0 as of September 30, 2022, compared to $42.4 million at September 30, 2021.

Loan type (dollars in thousands)9/30/2022% of Total Loans 6/30/2022% of Total Loans 9/30/2021% of Total Loans
         
Construction / land (including farmland)$12,403 2.1% $18,502 3.2% $25,476 4.5%
Residential 1 to 4 units             56,592 9.6%              57,381 9.8%              68,438 12.1%
Home equity lines of credit               4,909 0.8%  5,392 0.9%                7,601 1.3%
Multifamily             82,936 14.1%              76,168 13.0%              81,268 14.4%
Owner occupied commercial real estate           111,097 18.9%  111,283 19.0%              80,166 14.2%
Investor commercial real estate           188,930 32.2%            186,448 31.8%            185,001 32.7%
Commercial and industrial             39,804 6.8%              43,652 7.4%  40,719 7.2%
Paycheck Protection Program - 0.0%               1,986 0.3%              42,414 7.5%
Leases             45,049 7.7%  34,095 5.8%  - 0.0%
Consumer             30,902 5.3%  36,372 6.2%  20,581 3.6%
Other loans             14,176 2.4%  14,784 2.6%              13,366 2.4%
Total loans           586,798 100.0%            586,063 100.0%            565,030 100.0%
Allowance for loan losses           (7,560)   (8,066)            (8,830) 
Net loans held for investment$579,238   $577,997   $556,200  

The investment portfolio increased $34.8 million, or 11.7%, to $332.3 million from $297.5 million at September 30, 2021. The unrealized loss associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio increased from $38.2 million at June 30, 2022 to $40.1 million at September 30, 2022 as market yields continued to negatively impact portfolio valuation.

Total deposits were $922.2 million as of September 30, 2022. This represents a $10.5 million, or 1.1% increase from the September 30, 2021 balance of $911.7 million.   Growth in money market balances of $56.5 million drove deposit growth, offset by noninterest bearing balances declining $14.1 million. Noninterest bearing balances comprised 46.0% and 48.1% of total deposit balances at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands)9/30/2022% of Total Deposits 6/30/22% of Total Deposits 9/30/2021% of Total Deposits
Interest bearing checking accounts$69,2587.5% $62,7806.8% $72,8678.0%
Money market           308,77233.5%            290,10631.3%            252,25727.7%
Savings           109,65311.9%            143,21515.4%            135,73614.9%
Time             10,2561.1%              13,5091.5%              12,4221.4%
Total interest-bearing deposits           497,88954.0%            509,60954.9%            473,28151.9%
Noninterest-bearing           424,31246.0%            418,69245.1%            438,44548.1%
Total deposits$922,201100.0% $928,301100.0% $911,726100.0%

Shareholder’s equity totaled $48.3 million at September 30, 2022, a decline of $30.2 million, or 38.5%, compared to $78.5 million at September 30, 2021. This is reflective of the increase in unrealized losses on the investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income, a component of equity. At September 30, 2022 $72.8 million in bonds are classified as held-to-maturity, approximately 22% of the total investment portfolio. The unrealized losses on these held-to-maturity bonds are captured in AOCI at the transfer date and amortize over the life of the bonds, with interest rate environment changes having no further impact on the unrealized loss position of these bonds.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a cap corridor transaction with a $100 million notional amount designed to hedge a portion of deposit interest expense and to partially mitigate the future investment portfolio valuation impact of increasing interest rates. The corridor qualifies for hedge accounting and is carried at fair value on the balance sheet with changes in fair value flowing through AOCI. The fair value of the hedge increased $1.0 million in the third quarter, positively impacting AOCI, and is carried on the balance sheet at a fair value of $3.1 million at September 30, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Activity

The Company announced a Stock Repurchase Program on December 3, 2021 and subsequently has repurchased a total of 181,589 shares to date at a weighted average price of $15.19. Repurchase activity has been suspended through the remainder of 2022.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.04% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.11% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 1.29% of outstanding loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.56% at September 30, 2021. The Company had $0 and $921 thousand in nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $506 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $10 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Charge-offs were within the purchased consumer loan pools.   

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands)9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest$409 $145 $146 
Other nonaccrual loans -  -  921 
Other real estate owned -  -  - 
Total nonperforming assets$ 409  $ 145  $ 1,067  
    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.29% 1.38% 1.56%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1848.34% 5562.76% 827.55%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.16%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04% 0.01% 0.11%

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had no outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s except per share data)

Assets 9/30/20226/30/20229/30/2021
Cash and due from banks $            41,842 $            35,450 $            129,673 
Investment securities available-for-sale  259,472  298,483  297,456 
Investment securities held-to-maturity  72,818  45,223  -- 
Loans and leases held for investment  586,798  586,063  565,031 
   Allowance for loan and lease losses  (7,560) (8,066) (8,830)
Net loans and leases held for investment  579,238  577,997  556,201 
Other Assets  41,241  32,926  24,186 
Total assets $       994,611 $          990,079 $          1,007,516 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Deposits:    
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $          424,312 $          418,692 $          438,445 
Interest-bearing accounts  497,889  509,609  473,281 
Total deposits  922,201  928,301  911,726 
Subordinated debentures  14,719  14,701  14,644 
Other borrowings  --  --  -- 
Other liabilities  9,415  8,386  2,665 
Shareholders' equity  48,276  38,691  78,481 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $       994,611 $          990,079 $          1,007,516 
     
Shares outstanding     5,476,092  5,467,966  5,587,878 
Earnings per share basic $0.49 $0.46 $0.40 
Earnings per share diluted $0.48 $0.45 $0.40 
Nominal and tangible book value per share $8.82 $7.08 $14.04 


 Three Months Ended
Operating Results Data9/30/20226/30/20229/30/2021
Interest and dividend income   
Loans$              7,011$               7,258$                  7,121
Investment securities    2,055 2,038 1,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62 59 60
Other income 126 56    29
Total interest and dividend income 9,254 9,411 8,210
Interest expense    669 573    495
Net interest income 8,585 8,838 7,715
Provision for loan losses - - -
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,585 8,838 7,715
Noninterest income 446 290 294
Noninterest expenses   
Salaries and benefits expense 3,243 3,457 2,737
Occupancy expense 451 463 422
Data and item processing 279 265 288
Furniture and equipment 127 150 119
Professional services 168 114 148
Other 1,109 1,201 1,138
Total noninterest expenses 5,377 5,650 4,852
Income before provision for income taxes 3,654 3,478 3,157
Provision for income taxes 992 958 901
Net income$              2,662$               2,520$                 2,256


             Three Months Ended 
Selected Average Balances9/30/20226/30/20229/30/2021
Gross loans$         594,624 $          593,990 $            588,133 
Investment securities 352,564  373,853  279,122 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,058  4,024  3,948 
Other interest earning assets 34,162  31,158  80,909 
Total interest earning assets 985,408  1,003,025  952,112 
Total assets 1,018,730  1,027,269  977,147 
Interest-bearing checking accounts 65,171  64,988  64,009 
Money market 303,802  278,646  232,979 
Savings 126,511  149,930  134,724 
Time deposits 12,376  12,350  13,534 
Total interest-bearing deposits 507,860  505,914  445,246 
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 423,166  427,351  433,518 
Total deposits 931,026  933,265  878,764 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 15,055  17,546  14,646 
Shareholders' equity$            64,227 $            68,227 $            78,624 
    
                                                                    
                                                                                                             Three Months Ended
Selected Financial Ratios 9/30/20226/30/20229/30/2021
Return on average total assets 1.04% 0.98% 0.92%
Return on average shareholders' equity 16.44% 14.82% 11.35%
Net interest margin 3.46% 3.58% 3.26%
Net interest income to average total assets 3.34% 3.56% 3.13%
Efficiency ratio 59.54% 61.89% 60.58%


 Nine Months Ended
Operating Results Data9/30/20229/30/2021
Interest and dividend income  
Loans$21,165$20,698
Investment securities    5,650    2,205
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 179 169
Other income 195 47
Total interest and dividend income 27,188 23,119
Interest expense    1,772 1,033
Net interest income 25,417 22,086
Provision for loan losses - -
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,417 22,086
Noninterest income 1,054    675
Noninterest expenses  
Salaries and benefits expense 10,144 9,103
Occupancy expense 1,348 1,230
Data and item processing 807 803
Furniture and equipment 417 349
Professional services 451 488
Other 3,324 2,782
Total noninterest expenses 16,492 14,755
Income before provision for income taxes 9,979 8,006
Provision for income taxes 2,705 2,263
Net income$7,274$               5,743


  Nine Months Ended
Selected Average Balances9/30/20229/30/2021
Gross loans$586,294$607,673
Investment securities 362,879 202,569
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,011 3,773
Other interest earning assets 36,790 52,335
Total interest earning assets 989,974 866,350
Total assets 1,014,291 891,336
   
Interest bearing checking accounts 65,302 60,931
Money market 268,143 197,320
Savings 145,024 128,742
Time deposits 12,102 14,163
Total interest-bearing deposits 490,571 401,156
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 429,581 401,407
Total deposits 920,152 802,563
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 15,758 7,131
Shareholders' equity$70,808$76,552


                                     

                                                                           		Nine Months Ended
Selected Financial Ratios 9/30/20229/30/2021
Return on average total assets0.96%0.86%
Return on average shareholders' equity13.74%10.03%
Net interest margin3.43%3.44%
Net interest income to average total assets3.35%3.31%
Efficiency ratio62.30%64.82%
   


Regulatory Capital and Ratios9/30/20226/30/20229/30/2021
Common equity tier 1 capital$100,148 $97,226 $78,702 
Tier 1 regulatory capital$100,148 $97,226 $78,702 
Total regulatory capital$107,855 $105,418 $86,122 
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.22% 9.62% 8.07%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.44% 13.27% 13.30%
Tier 1 capital ratio 14.44% 13.27% 13.30%
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.55% 14.39% 14.55%

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Samuel D. Jimenez Danelle Thomsen
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
831.264.4057 office 831-264-4014 office
Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com Danelle.Thomsen@1stCapitalBank.com

 