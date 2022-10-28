FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Net Income and Results of Operations

DUNMORE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB; www.fncb.com), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), (collectively, "FNCB") today reported net income of $5.4 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 14.4%, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.31 per share for the same period of 2021. Higher non-interest expense, coupled with an increase in the provision for loan and lease losses, were the primary factors leading to the reduction in third quarter 2022 earnings. These reductions were partially offset by an increase in net interest income and non-interest income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $15.5 million, or $0.79 per basic and diluted share, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 10.8%, from $17.4 million, or $0.86 per basic or diluted share, for the same nine months of 2021. The reduction in earnings comparing the year-to-date periods of 2022 and 2021 was due primarily to increases in non-interest expense and the provision for loan and lease losses coupled with a decrease in non-interest income, which were partially mitigated by an increase in net interest income.



For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the annualized return on average assets was 1.26% and 1.24%, respectively, compared to 1.58% and 1.52%, respectively, for the same periods of 2021. The annualized return on average equity was 16.95% and 15.04%, respectively for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 15.61% and 14.76% for the respective periods of 2021. FNCB declared and paid dividends to shareholders of common stock of $0.090 per share for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.240 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a 20.0% and 23.1% increase, respectively, compared to $0.075 per share and $0.195 per share for the third quarter and year-to-date period of 2021.

Third quarter 2022 results as compared to the third quarter of 2021:

Third quarter net income was $5.4 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.31 per share for the third quarter of 2021;

Yield on earning assets (FTE) increased 24 basis points to 3.87% for the third quarter of 2022 from 3.63% for the same quarter of 2021, and improved 29 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 3.58% for the second quarter of 2022;

Cost of funds increased 36 basis points to 0.59% from 0.23% comparing the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, and increased 37 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 0.22% for the second quarter of 2022;

Net interest margin (FTE) contracted 3 basis points to 3.43% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.46% for the same period of 2021, but widened 1 basis point on a linked-quarter basis from 3.42% for the second quarter of 2022;

Efficiency ratio was 54.88% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 51.32% for the third quarter of 2021.

Summary financial position at September 30, 2022 as compared to December 31, 2021:

Total assets increased $40.2 million, or 2.4%, to $1.705 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.664 billion at December 31, 2021;

Net loans and leases increased $130.4 million, or 13.5%, to $1.097 billion at September 30, 2022 from $976.0 million at December 31, 2021;

Total deposits increased $47.6 million, or 3.3% to $1.503 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.455 billion at December 31, 2021;

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans improved to 0.25% at September 30, 2022 from 0.39% at December 31, 2021;

The Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital and leverage ratios of 14.16% and 9.38%, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and 14.64% and 8.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

"FNCB's continued success reflects our ongoing efforts to execute on our strategic initiatives focused on adding quality earning assets and enhancing net interest income and non-interest revenue streams," said FNCB President and CEO, Gerard A. Champi. "We continued to experience strong loan growth through the third quarter of 2022 as the new commercial equipment financing product offerings continued to exceed expectations. Additionally, at the end of the third quarter we announced the acquisition of Chiaro Investment Services, LLC which combined with FNCB's Wealth Management team and is now operating under a new brand, 1st Investment Services. We are excited for this combination as we continue to deliver on our legacy of providing exceptional service to the clients while creating a meaningful impact to non-interest income. While the current economic environment may pose some challenges, we believe the strength of our balance sheet and asset quality positions will allow us to move forward and continue to create value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Champi.

Summary Results

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased $1.3 million, or 9.8%, to $14.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $13.0 million for the comparable period of 2021. The improvement in tax-equivalent net interest income primarily reflected an increase in tax-equivalent interest income of $2.5 million or 18.2%, to $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $13.6 million for the same quarter of 2021, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.2 million, or 191.9%, to $1.8 million from $0.6 million comparing the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in tax-equivalent interest income largely reflected higher volumes of earning assets, as total average earning assets increased $159.6 million, or 10.6%, to $1.659 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $1.500 billion for the same three months of 2021. Specifically, average total loans and leases increased $137.8 million, or 14.3%, to $1.103 billion for the third quarter of 2022 from $964.8 million for the same quarter of 2021, which was largely due to strong organic loan demand, FNCB's new commercial equipment financing and leasing product offering and the acquisition of third-party originated loan pools. In addition, total securities averaged $552.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $111.6 million, or 25.3%, from $440.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the redeployment of excess liquidity in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022. Net interest income was also favorably impacted by an increase in the tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets of 24 basis points to 3.87% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.63% for the same three months of 2021. The tax-equivalent yield on the investment portfolio increased 14 basis points to 2.66% for the third quarter of 2022 from 2.52% for the same quarter of 2021. In addition, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 2 basis points to 4.49% for the third quarter of 2022 from 4.47% for the same quarter of 2021, as the effects of the 300-basis point increase in the prime rate more than offset a $1.5 million reduction in net origination fees earned on forgiven PPP loans. The $1.2 million, or 191.9%, increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with higher funding costs. Interest-bearing liabilities averaged $1.249 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $158.7 million, or 14.5%, from $1.091 billion for the same quarter of 2021. Specifically, average borrowed funds increased $120.1 million, or 1152.2%, to $130.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in borrowed funds was entirely due to an increase in utilization of advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh. In addition, average interest-bearing deposits increased $38.6 million, or 3.6%, to $1.119 billion from $1.080 billion, comparing the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Average interest-bearing demand deposits increased $32.6 million, or 4.2%, to $807.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $774.9 million for the same quarter of 2021, while average savings accounts increased $16.7 million, or 12.9%, to $146.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $129.8 million for the comparable three months of 2021. Conversely, average time deposits decreased $10.7 million, or 6.1%, to $164.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $175.6 million for the same three months of 2021. Also factoring into the increase in interest expense was a 36-basis point increase in the cost of funds to 0.59% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 0.23% for the same three months of 2021. Specifically, the average rate paid for interest-bearing deposits increased 14 basis points to 0.36% for the third quarter of 2022 from 0.22% for the same period of 2021. In addition, the cost of average borrowed funds increased 76 basis points to 2.56% for the third quarter of 2022 from 1.80% for the same quarter of 2021. FNCB's tax-equivalent net interest margin compressed 3 basis points to 3.43% for the third quarter of 2022 from 3.46% for the same quarter of 2021. Additionally, the net interest spread declined 12 basis points to 3.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.40% for the same three months of 2021. The reduction in margin and spread largely reflected increases in funding costs, coupled with the decline in PPP loan origination fees recognized, comparing the third quarters of 2022 and 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, the tax-equivalent net interest margin widened 1 basis points from 3.42%, while the net interest rate spread declined 8 basis points from 3.36%, for the second quarter of 2022.

On a year-to-date basis, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $4.3 million, or 11.7%, to $41.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $36.9 million for the comparable period of 2021. The improvement in year-to-date tax-equivalent net interest income was due to an increase in tax-equivalent interest income of $5.0 million, or 12.7%, partially offset by a $0.7 million, or 29.4%, increase in interest expense. The increase in tax-equivalent interest income largely reflected higher earning asset volumes, which were partially offset by lower earning asset yields. Earning assets averaged $1.615 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $212.8 million, or 15.2%, from $1.402 billion for the same period of 2021. Average loan balances increased $110.4 million, or 11.7%, to $1.057 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $946.7 million for the same nine months of 2021. Average total security balances increased $143.4 million, or 35.4%, to $548.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $405.3 million for the same period of 2021. The tax equivalent yield on average earning assets, on a year-to-date basis, decreased 8 basis points to 3.64% in 2022 from 3.72% in 2021. Specifically, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan and investment portfolios decreased 11 basis points and 16 basis points, respectively, comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Similar to the quarterly period, loan yields were impacted by a $2.9 million, or 75.1%, reduction in net loan origination fees recognized on the forgiveness of PPP loans to $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $3.9 million for the same nine months of 2021. The $0.7 million, or 29.4%, increase in interest expense resulted primarily from an increase in average borrowed funds, partially offset by changes in funding costs. Borrowed funds averaged $97.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $87.3 million, or 842.9%, from $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Total interest-bearing deposits increased $77.6 million, or 7.5%, to $1.111 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $1.033 billion for the same period of 2021. FNCB's total cost of funds increased 3 basis points to 0.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from 0.29% for the same nine months of 2021. Despite the increase in overall funding costs, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 7 basis points to 0.20% from 0.27%, respectively, comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Specifically, comparing the year-to-date periods of 2022 and 2021, the rates paid on time deposits, decreased 45 basis points, while the rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and savings deposits increased by 2 basis points each. Additionally, the cost of borrowed funds decreased 16 basis points to 1.68% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from 1.84% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. On a year-to-date basis, the tax-equivalent net interest margin compressed 11 basis points to 3.40% in 2022 from 3.51% in 2021, while the tax-equivalent spread also compressed 11 basis points to 3.32% in 2022 from 3.43% in 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income increased $299 thousand, or 16.2%, to $2.1 million from $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, largely reflecting increases in deposit service charges, BOLI income, net gain on the sale of mortgages held for sale and other non-interest income, partially offset by decreases in net gains on equity securities. Deposit service charges increased $124 thousand, or 12.3%, to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. BOLI income increased $61 thousand, or 43.9%, to $0.2 million for the three months ended September 20, 2022 from $0.1 million for the same period of 2021, due to the purchase of additional BOLI policies earlier in 2022. Other non-interest income increased $143 thousand, or 54.8%, to $404 thousand, compared to $261 thousand for the same three months of 2021, which was primarily due to an increase in referral fees from loan swap transactions. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net gains on the sale of mortgages held for sale totaled $91 thousand, an increase of $50 thousand, or 121.9%, from $41 thousand recorded for the same quarter of 2021. These increases were partially offset by $70 thousand, or 44.9%, decline in net gains on equity securities to $86 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $156 thousand for the same three months of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income decreased $737 thousand, or 11.7%, to $5.6 million from $6.3 million for the same period of 2021 due primarily to an unfavorable change in the market value of equity securities, reductions in net gains on the sale of available-for-sale securities and mortgage loans held for sale, and loan-related fees. Stock market volatility resulted in FNCB recording a net loss on equity securities of $121 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to a net gain on equity securities of $556 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Comparing the year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, due to changing market conditions, FNCB also experienced reductions in the net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities and mortgages held for sale, which decreased $248 thousand, or 116.4%, and $189 thousand, or 60.5%, respectively. Additionally, loan-related fees decreased $153 thousand, or 48.8%, to $161 thousand from $314 thousand comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, which was largely due to a reduction in fees received on the servicing of loans under the Federal Reserve Bank's Main Street Lending Program. In addition, non-interest income for the nine-month period of 2021 included non-recurring income of $426 thousand from a bank-owned life insurance death benefit claim. These decreases in non-interest income were partially offset by a $409 thousand, or 14.4%, increase in deposit service charges, to $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $2.8 million for the same period of 2021.

Non-interest expense increased $1.5 million, or 20.4%, to $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits, the provision for off-balance sheet commitments, professional fees and other non-interest expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $559 thousand, or 13.9%, to $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $4.0 million for the same quarter of 2021, which primarily reflected additional personnel costs associated with the 1st Equipment Finance team of lending professionals. During the third quarter of 2022, FNCB recorded a provision for off-balance sheet commitments of $338 thousand, an increase of $423 thousand, or 497.6%, compared to a credit for off-balance sheet commitments of $85 thousand for the respective quarter of 2021, which primarily reflected high volumes of commercial construction commitments. Professional fees increased $144 thousand, or 94.1%, to $297 thousand from $153 thousand comparing the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Comparing the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, other operating expenses increased $167 thousand, or 26.1%, which was largely due to increases in correspondent bank charges and servicing costs associated with purchased loan pools. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expense increased $3.9 million or 17.9%, to $25.8 million compared to $21.9 million for the same nine- month period of 2021, primarily due to similar increases experienced for the quarterly period. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.0 million, or 16.6%, to $13.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $11.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for off-balance sheet commitments increased $674 thousand, or 316.4%, to $461 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a credit of $213 thousand recorded for the same nine-month period of 2021. Professional fees increased $313 thousand, or 59.7%, to $837 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $534 thousand for the same nine months of 2021, while other operating expenses increased $228 thousand, or 12.3%, to $2.1 million from $1.8 million, respectively, comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Additionally, for the year-to-date period, data processing expense increased $381 thousand, or 14.3%, to $3.0 million in 2022 from $2.6 million in 2021, which was largely due to additional costs associated with the new retail mortgage and commercial lending platforms.

Asset Quality

FNCB's asset quality remained favorable through third quarter 2022, as total non-performing loans decreased $1.7 million, or 27.9%, to $4.7 million at September 30, 2022, representing 0.25% of total loans and leases, gross at September 30, 2022 from $3.9 million, or 0.39% of total loans and leases, gross at December 31, 2021. Year-over-year, non-performing loans decreased $1.7 million, or 39.0%, from $4.6 million, or 0.47% of total loans, gross, at September 30, 2021. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans, gross) decreased to 0.43% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.55% at December 31, 2021, and 0.61% at September 30, 2021. FNCB recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $513 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a release of reserves of $513 thousand for the same quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan and lease losses totaled $1.3 million compared to a release of reserves of $172 thousand for the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in loan and lease volumes. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $13.8 million, or 1.24% of total loans and leases, gross, at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans and leases, gross, at December 31, 2021 and $12.0 million, or 1.25% of total loans and leases, gross, at September 30, 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $40.2 million, or 2.4%, to $1.705 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.664 billion at December 31, 2021. The change in total assets primarily reflected increases in loans and leases, net of ALLL, partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale debt securities. Loans and leases, net of the allowance for loan and lease losses, increased $130.4 million, or 13.5%, to $1.097 billion at September 30, 2022 from $967.0 million at December 31, 2021. Increases were experienced across all loan categories, which reflected originations from the new commercial equipment financing product offerings, strong organic loan demand and the purchase of third-party originated loans and loan pools. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $64.9 million, or 65.5%, to $34.1 million at September 30, 2022 from $99.0 million at December 31, 2021. Available-for-sale debt securities decreased $50.1 million, or 9.6%, to $472.5 million at September 30, 2022 from $522.6 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $47.6 million, or 3.3%, to $1.503 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.455 billion at December 31, 2021. Total borrowed funds increased $45.7 million to $76.0 million at September 30, 2022 from $30.3 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was entirely due to increased utilization of advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $50.9 million, or 31.3%, to $111.6 million at September 30, 2022 from $162.5 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in capital was primarily due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $52.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.3 million at December 31, 2021. This $58.4 million reduction was related primarily to the depreciation in the fair value of FNCB's available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, due to the dramatic increase in market interest rates. Also impacting capital was net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $15.5 million, partially offset by $3.6 million utilized for the repurchase of common shares under a board authorized stock repurchase program and $4.7 million in dividends declared and paid for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Tangible book value was $5.67 per share at September 30, 2022, compared to $8.13 per share at December 31, 2021, reflecting the reduction in fair value of available-for-sale securities. FNCB Bank was considered well capitalized with total risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios of 14.16% and 9.38%, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and 14.64% and 8.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

Availability of Filings

Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 112 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 16 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and remains dedicated to making its customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com .

FNCB Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data



Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Per share data: Net income (fully diluted) $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 Cash dividends declared $ 0.090 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 Book value $ 5.67 $ 6.38 $ 7.03 $ 8.13 $ 8.10 Tangible book value $ 5.67 $ 6.38 $ 7.03 $ 8.13 $ 8.10 Market value: High $ 8.65 $ 10.02 $ 10.15 $ 9.40 $ 8.35 Low $ 7.49 $ 7.36 $ 8.67 $ 8.21 $ 7.17 Close $ 7.51 $ 8.00 $ 9.49 $ 9.24 $ 8.23 Common shares outstanding 19,680,474 19,675,557 19,683,671 19,989,875 19,985,837 Selected ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.26 % 1.37 % 1.08 % 0.94 % 1.58 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity 16.95 % 17.57 % 11.31 % 9.82 % 15.61 % Efficiency ratio 54.88 % 53.35 % 58.12 % 61.75 % 51.32 % Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank) 9.38 % 9.32 % 9.30 % 8.92 % 9.80 % Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank) 14.16 % 13.90 % 14.10 % 14.64 % 15.91 % Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 7.44 % 7.80 % 9.54 % 9.61 % 10.14 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.87 % 3.58 % 3.45 % 3.41 % 3.63 % Cost of funds 0.59 % 0.22 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.23 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.28 % 3.36 % 3.31 % 3.25 % 3.40 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.43 % 3.42 % 3.35 % 3.29 % 3.46 % Total delinquent loans/total loans 0.43 % 0.39 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.61 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.25 % Non-performing loans/total loans 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.47 % Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs /average loans 0.03 % (0.07 %) 0.02 % (0.03 %) (0.10 %)





FNCB Bancorp, Inc.

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2022 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 33,472 $ 30,724 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 7,425 5,956 Tax-exempt 1,961 1,519 Dividends 353 176 Total interest and dividends on securities 9,739 7,651 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 34 35 Total interest income 43,245 38,410 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,671 2,098 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 1,009 - Junior subordinated debentures 220 143 Total interest on borrowed funds 1,229 143 Total interest expense 2,900 2,241 Net interest income before provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 40,345 36,169 Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 1,334 (172 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 39,011 36,341 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 3,248 2,839 Net (loss) gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities (35 ) 213 Net (loss) gain on equity securities (121 ) 556 Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 123 312 Loan-related fees 161 314 Income from bank-owned life insurance 542 402 Bank-owned life insurance settlement - 426 Merchant services revenue 544 453 Other 1,126 810 Total non-interest income 5,588 6,325 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,758 11,796 Occupancy expense 1,512 1,490 Equipment expense 954 1,005 Advertising expense 561 491 Data processing expense 3,046 2,665 Regulatory assessments 651 460 Bank shares tax 1,091 1,009 Professional fees 837 524 Insurance expense 477 425 Provision (credit) for off-balance sheet commitments 461 (213 ) Other operating expenses 2,460 2,245 Total non-interest expense 25,808 21,897 Income before income taxes 18,791 20,769 Income tax expense 3,265 3,356 Net income $ 15,526 $ 17,413 Income per share Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.86 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.240 $ 0.195 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,765,814 20,152,934 Diluted 19,786,855 20,164,331





FNCB Bancorp, Inc.

Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income



Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 12,270 $ 11,100 $ 10,102 $ 10,325 $ 10,696 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 2,633 2,402 2,390 2,281 2,070 Tax-exempt 691 658 612 567 517 Dividends 163 112 78 63 55 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,487 3,172 3,080 2,911 2,642 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 19 8 7 53 31 Total interest income 15,776 14,280 13,189 13,289 13,369 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,001 346 324 410 582 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 736 242 31 6 - Junior subordinated debentures 99 70 51 48 47 Total interest on borrowed funds 835 312 82 54 47 Total interest expense 1,836 658 406 464 629 Net interest income before provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 13,940 13,622 12,783 12,825 12,740 Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 513 62 759 338 (513 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 13,427 13,560 12,024 12,487 13,253 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 1,133 1,065 1,050 1,038 1,009 Net (loss) gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities - (35 ) - - - Net (loss) gain on equity securities 86 (82 ) (125 ) 145 156 Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 91 32 - 40 41 Loan-related fees 54 50 57 76 77 Income from bank-owned life insurance 200 197 145 139 139 Merchant services revenue 173 172 199 140 159 Other 404 258 464 365 261 Total non-interest income 2,141 1,657 1,790 1,943 1,842 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,581 4,519 4,658 4,901 4,022 Occupancy expense 517 447 548 549 450 Equipment expense 314 316 324 333 319 Advertising expense 202 227 132 221 160 Data processing expense 974 1,009 1,063 1,024 961 Regulatory assessments 230 196 225 149 160 Bank shares tax 375 375 341 (34 ) 352 Professional fees 297 213 327 150 153 Insurance expense 167 155 154 156 137 Provision (credit) for off-balance sheet commitments 338 75 48 183 (85 ) Other operating expenses 1,037 700 724 1,540 701 Total non-interest expense 9,032 8,232 8,544 9,172 7,500 Income before income taxes 6,536 6,985 5,270 5,258 7,595 Income tax expense 1,101 1,247 917 1,300 1,244 Net income $ 5,435 $ 5,738 $ 4,353 $ 3,958 $ 6,351 Income per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.090 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,687,766 19,677,109 19,935,288 19,988,272 19,997,021 Diluted 19,697,047 19,694,125 19,972,113 20,015,776 20,009,387









FNCB Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 29,231 $ 23,355 $ 19,383 $ 16,651 $ 24,612 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4,896 4,037 4,719 82,369 149,581 Total cash and cash equivalents 34,127 27,392 24,102 99,020 174,193 Available-for-sale debt securities 472,451 495,604 514,133 522,566 470,323 Equity securities, at fair value 5,496 5,307 5,018 4,922 4,777 Restricted stock, at cost 4,838 5,787 4,020 1,911 1,826 Loans held for sale 248 667 - - 491 Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and costs and unearned income 1,111,230 1,088,748 1,036,400 979,439 958,408 Allowance for loan and lease losses (13,819 ) (13,381 ) (13,129 ) (12,416 ) (12,018 ) Net loans and leases 1,097,411 1,075,367 1,023,271 967,023 946,390 Bank premises and equipment, net 15,526 15,619 15,895 16,082 17,269 Accrued interest receivable 5,629 5,103 4,870 4,643 4,593 Bank-owned life insurance 37,036 36,836 36,639 33,494 33,355 Other assets 31,754 25,403 21,602 14,662 12,674 Total assets $ 1,704,516 $ 1,693,085 $ 1,649,550 $ 1,664,323 $ 1,665,891 Liabilities Deposits: Demand (non-interest-bearing) $ 320,879 $ 317,725 $ 317,541 $ 320,089 $ 321,952 Interest-bearing 1,181,747 1,109,219 1,094,052 1,134,939 1,160,114 Total deposits 1,502,626 1,426,944 1,411,593 1,455,028 1,482,066 Borrowed funds 76,010 128,360 87,260 30,310 10,310 Accrued interest payable 101 85 57 49 56 Other liabilities 14,187 12,184 12,251 16,479 11,509 Total liabilities 1,592,924 1,567,573 1,511,161 1,501,866 1,503,941 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 24,600 24,594 24,604 24,987 24,982 Additional paid-in capital 77,381 77,233 77,642 80,128 80,000 Retained earnings 61,737 58,085 53,834 50,990 48,541 Accumulated other comprehensive income (52,126 ) (34,400 ) (17,691 ) 6,352 8,427 Total shareholders' equity 111,592 125,512 138,389 162,457 161,950 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,704,516 $ 1,693,085 $ 1,649,550 $ 1,664,323 $ 1,665,891









FNCB Bancorp, Inc.

Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income



Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest income Loans: Loans - taxable $ 11,870 $ 10,743 $ 9,755 $ 9,983 $ 10,364 Loans - tax-free 506 452 439 433 420 Total loans 12,376 11,195 10,194 10,416 10,784 Securities: Securities, taxable 2,796 2,514 2,468 2,344 2,125 Securities, tax-free 875 833 775 719 654 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,671 3,347 3,243 3,063 2,779 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 19 8 7 53 31 Total interest income 16,066 14,550 13,444 13,532 13,594 Interest expense Deposits 1,001 346 324 410 582 Borrowed funds 835 312 82 54 47 Total interest expense 1,836 658 406 464 629 Net interest income $ 14,230 $ 13,892 $ 13,038 $ 13,068 $ 12,965 Average balances Earning assets: Loans: Loans - taxable $ 1,045,474 $ 1,013,899 $ 946,201 $ 915,693 $ 921,648 Loans - tax-free 57,099 53,471 54,096 45,920 43,091 Total loans 1,102,573 1,067,370 1,000,297 961,613 964,739 Securities: Securities, taxable 438,339 442,998 437,955 409,210 357,684 Securities, tax-free 113,629 109,948 103,086 92,685 82,706 Total securities 551,968 552,946 541,041 501,895 440,390 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4,634 4,488 17,464 125,609 94,434 Total interest-earning assets 1,659,175 1,624,804 1,558,802 1,589,117 1,499,563 Non-earning assets 51,847 55,303 78,394 91,968 105,912 Total assets $ 1,711,022 $ 1,680,107 $ 1,637,196 $ 1,681,085 $ 1,593,014 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,118,909 $ 1,101,947 $ 1,111,671 $ 1,163,920 $ 1,080,312 Borrowed funds 130,481 113,932 47,346 17,810 10,419 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,249,390 1,215,879 1,159,017 1,181,100 1,090,731 Demand deposits 318,656 319,505 308,830 322,536 325,571 Other liabilities 15,742 13,730 13,234 15,846 15,258 Shareholders' equity 127,234 130,993 156,115 161,603 161,454 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,711,022 $ 1,680,107 $ 1,637,196 $ 1,681,085 $ 1,593,014 Yield/Cost Earning assets: Loans: Interest and fees on loans - taxable 4.54 % 4.24 % 4.12 % 4.36 % 4.50 % Interest and fees on loans - tax-free 3.54 % 3.38 % 3.25 % 3.77 % 3.90 % Total loans 4.49 % 4.20 % 4.08 % 4.33 % 4.47 % Securities: Securities, taxable 2.55 % 2.27 % 2.25 % 2.29 % 2.38 % Securities, tax-free 3.08 % 3.03 % 3.01 % 3.10 % 3.16 % Total securities 2.66 % 2.42 % 2.40 % 2.44 % 2.52 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1.64 % 0.71 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.13 % Total earning assets 3.87 % 3.58 % 3.45 % 3.41 % 3.63 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest on deposits 0.36 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.22 % Interest on borrowed funds 2.56 % 1.10 % 0.69 % 1.21 % 1.80 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.59 % 0.22 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.23 % Net interest spread 3.28 % 3.36 % 3.31 % 3.25 % 3.40 % Net interest margin 3.43 % 3.42 % 3.35 % 3.29 % 3.46 %









FNCB Bancorp, Inc.

Asset Quality Data

