Renowned Boxing Coach Adam Booth Weighs in on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

London, UK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seen & Heard Media today published an interview with renowned boxing coach Adam Booth who shared his opinion about the upcoming match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva. The bout is scheduled to take place on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Having earned worldwide fame as a social media personality, Jake Paul is now pursuing similar recognition in the world of professional boxing. In 2018, Paul fought British YouTuber Deji in a much-publicized event. Last year, Paul knocked out both former Olympic mixed martial artist Ben Askren and British boxer and former five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley .

All in all, Jake has been able to secure a 5-0 boxing record, with four victories by KO, and one by split-decision. Anderson Silva is a UFC legend, but he doesn't have a lot of boxing experience. So, who will come out on top?

“Silva is a world-class martial artist, the best in the world at one time,” said Adam Booth, a renowned boxing trainer and manager. “With that combat sport experience, I can understand fully why people are making him the favorite. But at 25 years old, Paul has the advantage of youth over Silva, who, at 47, is considered to be at the top of the age range for competitive combat sports.”

In addition to sharing advice for each of the athletes, Booth offered his thoughts on the growing trend of celebrity boxing matches between social media influencers and non-professional boxers, including Jake Paul’s older brother Logan Paul, British YouTuber KSI, and another YouTube star known as Doctor Mike – all of whom drew significant audiences to their boxing fights in recent years:

“I think that these types of fights actually complement boxing in a sense, because they help introduce this martial art to more people,” Booth said. “As somebody that's been in boxing for more than I can remember now, I think it would be great if some of these people get turned onto the art of boxing and then go and watch the guys who are the masters of the art and not just YouTubers swinging away at each other.”