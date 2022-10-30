SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Conn’s, Inc. - CONN

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Conn’s, Inc. (“Conn’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CONN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Conn’s and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 18, 2022, Conn’s issued a press release announcing that the Company’s “President and Chief Executive Officer Chandra Holt has stepped down from her position and from the Company’s Board effective immediately.” In the same press release, Conn’s provided an update on the Company’s performance. Citing “macroeconomic headwinds, which is impacting consumer spending and disproportionately affecting year-over-year sales to the Company’s financial access customer segment and sales of discretionary product categories,” Conn’s stated that it “currently expects total revenue for the fiscal year 2023 third quarter to be down 21% to 23%” and “operating margin for the fiscal year 2023 third quarter to be negative mid-single digits.”

On this news, Conn’s stock price fell $1.20 per share, or 14.8%, to close at $6.91 per share on October 18, 2022.

