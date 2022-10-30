Liberty Offers Renewed Optimism for First-Time Buyers

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's market, the road to homeownership for first-time buyers can be a long one — but Liberty says there are always opportunities to buy.

Faced with a higher cost of living and a series of recent rate changes, many first-time buyers are feeling less optimistic about their chances of stepping foot on the property ladder in the coming months. The recent First Home Buyer Survey from financial comparison site Canstar revealed 90% of potential first-time buyers have concerns about saving a sufficient deposit for a home loan. But with property prices falling and a renewed First Home Guarantee Scheme, non-bank lender Liberty says there is plenty for first homebuyers to feel positive about.

According to Head of Communications Heidi Armstrong, recent shifts in the housing market have brought about new opportunities for first homebuyers. "With fewer investors in the market, there's less competition than this time last year. And hybrid working is giving buyers more choice when it comes to location," she said.

A leader in the Australian mortgage space, Liberty works closely with customers looking to buy property and understands the challenges that many face. "We support homebuyers at all stages of their property journey — including first-time buyers who may not qualify for a home loan through traditional assessment methods."

While some buyers focus solely on saving for a deposit, there is much more that goes into a credit assessment. As well as your income, expenses, assets and liabilities, lenders will also consider recent loan enquiries, credit card limits and other debt.

By taking the time to look at the bigger picture, Liberty can offer free-thinking home loans tailored to each customer's individual situation. "There are many routes to buying your first home regardless of your financial journey. At Liberty, we work to ensure each borrower receives a solution to fit their needs."

With a range of solutions, and online indicative pre-approval, Liberty can help first-time buyers assess their options and find the home loan that's right for their situation.

