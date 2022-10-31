Pioneer to Develop Web3 Games for Publishing Partner Dynasty Gaming & Media and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Southeast Asia’s Second Largest Telecommunications Company with 100 Million Customers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a web3 gaming and infrastructure company, is excited to announce that its Publishing Partner for Southeast Asia, India and Oceania, Dynasty Gaming & Media Inc. (“Dynasty”) has signed a distribution agreement with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (“IOH”) to distribute and publish web3 games developed and owned by Pioneer to IOH customers in Indonesia. IOH is currently Southeast Asia’s second largest telecommunications1 company with 100 million subscribers and quarterly revenue of approximately Rp11,654 billion (Q2 2022).



Under the agreement between Dynasty and IOH, Dynasty will publish leading web3 games, developed by Pioneer, for IOH to distribute to their substantial subscriber base. IOH will actively promote and market these games to their customer base to ensure discoverability, engagement, and game play.

The first web3 gaming title for IOH is in the final stages of development and is a multiplayer, strategy board game where players move around the game board, buying and trading assets. The game has been developed by Pioneer and licensed by Roundhouse Media, Pioneer’s Asia-based publishing arm. The game has been localized for the Indonesian gaming market and is expected to launch with a major advertising and PR campaign within the next three months. Pioneer has a robust pipeline of web3 games, which based on the success of the first title, are expected to launch throughout 2023.

Targeting the Asian gaming market is a key priority for Pioneer and an important part of its growth strategy. With almost 2 billion gamers in Asia, the market share opportunity is significant. More specifically, the Indonesian gaming market is the largest in Southeast Asia with revenue of 1.92 billion USD at the end of 2021. 78% of the total Indonesian population (280 million), consider themselves to be gamers2.

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer commented, “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Dynasty and IOH to provide our portfolio of best-in-class web3 games to 100 million potential customers in Indonesia. We know that web3 gaming is a new, fast-growing sector, especially in Asia and we are confident in our ability to provide a new level of quality and fun into web3 and blockchain gaming. Our games are built within safe and trusted ecosystems and provide the infrastructure around security and safety for our customers to build strong and engaged gaming communities long-term. We are focused on ensuring the successful launch of our first gaming title with Dynasty and IOH by the end of this year and look forward to collaborating further on additional game titles next year.”

Matt Lodge, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynasty commented, “We continue to strengthen our already established partnerships in the region and look forward to launching the first P2E game with IOH within the next few months. IOH has proven they are an early adopter in the web3, and specifically the P2E gaming sector and will be actively promoting our games within their community. Under the recently signed publishing agreement with Pioneer, we expect similar agreements to be signed with additional partners serving Asia and several other markets to launch Pioneer’s web3 games in 2023.”

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer (NEO:JPEG, AQSE:PNER) is a leading web3 gaming and infrastructure company using its proprietary suite of technology, MetaKit, to build and convert games and applications for the blockchain. Pioneer has built a complete web3 gaming ecosystem which includes content and game development; infrastructure and web2 conversion; and distribution and global publishing. Through strategic distribution partnerships, Pioneer will continue to focus on launching successful web3 games to mass markets globally, and drive user engagement and adoption and therefore meaningful revenue generation.

Web3 gaming is at the forefront of a new wave of technology and there is significant opportunity for growth as an early adopter in the industry. Even in its infancy, there is a significant influx of capital, both public and private, and attention on the bourgeoning sector. Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com.

