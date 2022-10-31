RIBER: Revenues at end-September 2022: €12.2m

French English





Revenues at end-September 2022: €12.2m

Third-quarter systems revenues impacted by difficulties sourcing electronic components

Order book at September 30, 2022 at a high level: €39.1m (+93%)

Bezons, October 31, 2022 – 8:00am – RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is reporting its revenues for the year to end-September 2022.

Change in revenues

€m 2022 2021 Change First quarter 2.4 3.2 -25% Second quarter 6.8 6.0 +13% Third quarter 3.0 6.6 -55% Total 9-month revenues 12.2 15.8 -23%





At September 30 (€m) 2022 2021 Change Systems 3.7 7.5 -51% Services and accessories 8.5 8.3 +2% Total 9-month revenues 12.2 15.8 -23%

MBE systems revenues totaled €3.7m for the first nine months of the year, down 51% due to the postponement of the delivery of two systems to the fourth quarter in a context of difficulties sourcing electronic components.

Revenues for services and accessories climbed 2% to €8.5m, confirming the positive trend for the research and production MBE activities.

Overall, revenues at September 30, 2022 came to €12.2m, contracting 23% from September 30, 2021.

The breakdown of revenues at end-September 2022 was as follows: 56% for Asia, 37% for Europe and 7% for North America.

Order book developments

At September 30 (€m) 2022 2021 Change Systems 31.4 12.6 +149% Services and accessories 7.7 7.7 - Total order book 39.1 20.3 +93%

Following the positive trend of the first half of 2022, RIBER consolidated its position on the market during the third quarter, concretizing four system orders, including two production systems, while continuing to focus its development on services and accessories.

The order book at September 30, 2022 came to €39.1m, with 93% growth versus September 30, 2021.

The systems order book is up 149% to €31.4m, based on six production systems, compared with two in 2021, and eight research systems, versus five in 2021. It does not include i) the order announced on October 25 for one research system and ii) the option to buy announced on June 8 covering four production machines for which the firm orders will be confirmed in 2023 when the export license is obtained.

The order book for services and accessories remains at a high level, with €7.7m.

Outlook

In a climate of international supply tensions, RIBER is doing everything possible to achieve 2022 full-year revenues close to the last year’s level.

The high level of the current order book already ensures a strong growth in 2023 revenues of over €40m.

In a dynamic market context with strong demand for the company's systems, RIBER is expected to continue taking orders during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Next date: 2022 full-year revenues will be released on Tuesday January 31, 2023 (before start of trading).

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

