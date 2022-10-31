Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

English Norwegian

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 24.10.2022 160 000 61.96 9 913 248 25.10.2022 155 000 62.23 9 645 371 26.10.2022 150 000 65.27 9 790 410 27.10.2022 150 000 66.76 10 013 475 28.10.2022 150 000 65.18 9 777 450 Previous transactions 3 318 000 Total transaction under the program 4 083 000 60.61 247 464 736

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 20 535 403 shares, corresponding to 0.99% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376

line.haugetraa@hydro.com



Attachment