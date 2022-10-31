Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Oslo, NORWAY

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
24.10.2022160 00061.969 913 248
25.10.2022155 00062.239 645 371
26.10.2022150 00065.279 790 410
27.10.2022150 00066.7610 013 475
28.10.2022150 00065.189 777 450
Previous transactions 3 318 000  
    
Total transaction under the program4 083 00060.61247 464 736

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 20 535 403 shares, corresponding to 0.99% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com

