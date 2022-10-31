Growing Demand of Medical Waste Management System Market Will Help to Reach US$ 15.36 Bn at a CAGR of 6.6% Between the Forecast Period of 2022-32. Get Data Insights from Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical waste management system market is worth US$ 7.6 Bn as of now and is slated to reach US$ 15.36 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2032.



Medical waste coming through healthcare activities is inclusive of chemicals, blood, body parts, a wide range of materials, diagnostic samples, soiled dressings, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and medical devices like syringes, used needles, and likewise. Various conferences and awareness programs are being held regarding proper disposal of medical waste management.

At the same time, the fact that noteworthy capital investment is needed to adopt advanced technologies can’t be ignored. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Medical Waste Management System Market’.

Key Takeaways from Medical Waste Management System Market

North America holds more than 30% of the market share due to rising number of patients in the US and Canada coupled with strict rules/regulations set by government bodies.

Europe holds more than 25% of the market share due to growing demand for medical waste management systems to properly treat, dispose, and recycle medical waste.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the medical waste management system market sue to numerous start-ups coming up with e-disposal solution for managing infectious waste.





“Increasing incidences of chronic ailments that need longer hospital stays, emphasis on medical waste management in the developing as well as developed countries, and strict regulations laid down by the government regarding appropriate medical waste disposal are the primary drivers to Medical Waste Management System Market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Envetec Sustainable Technologies Ltd., in February 2022, tabled GENERATIONS technology, which comes across as one of the breakthrough cleantech solutions safely treating biohazardous materials and waste, inclusive of glass, plastics, sharp containers, PPE, and the other general laboratory consumables.

MediWaste was launched in March 2022 for handling biohazardous waste in Bermuda. Its functionalities include treating, transportation, and disposal of medical waste via two incinerators specifically designed for the serving the purpose mentioned above.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Government of Japan, came up with a novel project in August 2022 for supporting various national health agencies with other stakeholders in Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Maldives for addressing an uncontrollable increase in infectious healthcare waste resulting out of the pandemic.

TerraConsult, in April 2019, merged with ByrneLobby for expanding its geographical presence.

Stericycle, in February 2020, made an announcement about inking an agreement with Harso Corporation about selling its business pertaining to Domestic Environments Solutions for US$ 462.5 Mn.

Clean Harbors, in August 2021, completed acquisition of HydroChemPSC for US$ 1.25 Bn with the objective of strengthening the opportunities of strong customer service and brand equity.

What does the Report unveil?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the medical waste management system market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on service (medical waste treatment, disposable medical waste management, and medical waste recycling), by medical waste (bio hazardous medical waste management system, non-hazardous medical waste management system, sharps medical waste management system, pharmaceutical medical waste management system, radioactive medical waste management system, and other medical waste types management system), by services site (onsite medical waste management services and offsite medical waste management services), by treatment (medical waste management through incineration, medical waste management through autoclaving, medical waste management through chemical treatment, and medical waste management through other approaches), and waste generator (medical waste management system for hospitals, medical waste management system for clinics, medical waste management system for Ambulatory Surgical Centers, medical waste management system for pharmaceutical companies, medical waste management system for biotechnology companies, and medical waste management system for other waste generators).

With an ever-increasing number of government-sponsored programs hitting the floor, the medical waste management system market is bound to be unstoppable in the years to come. The government agencies adhering to regulations include the US FDA, CDC, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), DOT (Department of Transport), and DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration).





Key Segments Covered in the Medical Waste Management System Industry Analysis

By Services:

Medical Waste Treatment

Disposable Medical Waste Management

Medical Waste Recycling



By Medical Waste:

Bio Hazardous Medical Waste Management System

Non Hazardous Medical Waste Management System

Sharps Medical Waste Management System

Pharmaceutical Medical Waste Management System

Radioactive Medical Waste Management System

Other Medical Waste Types Management System

By Services Site:

Onsite Medical Waste Management Services

Offsite Medical Waste Management Services

By Treatment:

Medical Waste Management through Incineration

Medical Waste Management through Autoclaving

Medical Waste Management through Chemical Treatment

Medical Waste Management through Other Approaches

By Waste Generator:

Medical Waste Management System for Hospitals

Medical Waste Management System for Clinics

Medical Waste Management System for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Waste Management System for Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Waste Management System for Biotechnology Companies

Medical Waste Management System for Other Waste Generators

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

