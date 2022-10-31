[Latest] Global Smart Electric Drive Market Size/Share Worth 14.5 Billion by 2030 at a 35% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Smart Electric Drive Market Size, Trends and Insights By Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV), By Application (E-Axle, E-Wheel Drive), By Component (EV Battery, Inverter System, Electric Motor, E-Brake Booster, Power Electronics), By Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Private), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Smart Electric Drive Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 0.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 14.5 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 35% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The report analyses the Smart Electric Drive market’s drivers and restraints and their impact on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Smart Electric Drive market.

Smart Electric Drive Market: Overview

An intelligent integrated electric drive system is known as a smart e-drive. Driving is comfortable and safe on the road with the help of an intelligent e-drive, which uses the battery as a power source and offers direct transmission in the car. A battery, electric brake booster, motor generator, and power booster are all components of the intelligent e-drive. By saving energy, it makes driving better. Daimler AG introduced a smart electric drive car featuring innovative e-drive technology.





Growth Factors

Due to the surging number of electric vehicles on the road worldwide, demand for intelligent drive systems is rising. Smart electric motors, which draw their power from batteries and can transfer power effectively in cars, are advancements and replacements for conventional power drive systems. Innovative power drives are quicker than traditional electrical machinery and enhance driving dynamics. Due to increasing highway security and comfort standards, there is a growing global need for complex drive systems. Furthermore, using cutting-edge components like electrical machines, e-breaks boosters, and others, such motors ensure optimized power utilization, leading to cheaper running action costs than typical e-drives.

Additionally, it was predicted that the market for the best feature would grow in the upcoming years due to increased powered mobility due to stronger environmental regulations and a push by the government to embrace EVs by providing subsidies and discounts for EV purchases. Furthermore, the efficiency of a driver is increased by good integration, which is lighter and smaller than conventional motors.

Segmental Overview

The market for Smart Electric Drive is segmented into propulsion type, application, component, and vehicle type. Based on the drive type, the front-wheel drive segment is estimated to lead the market in 2021. FWD cars have a single unit that houses the engine, transmission, final drive gears, and differential. On average, FWD vehicles are lighter than either of their competitors. Since FWD vehicles are typically more lightweight and have most of their weight on the front wheels, most modern sedans, especially those in the medium and lower price categories, have this feature. This offers a stable balance for good traction.

Additionally, it aids in braking. They also consume fuel more effectively, regardless of engine size, thanks to better traction. FWD also offers more room for both freight and passengers. Due to these benefits, the front-wheel intelligent electric drive market for electric and hybrid vehicles now has the most significant market share among the three segments.

Regional Overview

The North American region led the market in 2021. The region’s automobile market would be dominated by the best-selling EVs from the United States and Canada due to the massive need in a number of its locations. In addition, leading OEMs like GM and Ford work with businesses like Hitachi, ZF, LG, BorgWarner, Magna, and others because of their powered mobility. As a result, the industry would gradually require more complex driving systems in the following years. Forecasts indicate that within the anticipated timeframe, its European regional sector will dominate the global industry and account for merely a solid competitive position.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 0.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 14.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 35% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Robert Bosch GmBH, Siemens AG, GKN PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, ACTIA Group, SMR, Magnetic Systems Technology, AVL List Gmbh, BorgWarner, ABM Greiffenberger, and Others Key Segment By Propulsion, Application, Component, Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Region

Key Players Insights

An in-depth investment analysis has been performed, providing forecast and prevailing opportunities for the market participants. The market report focuses on significant characteristics of the market that comprise historic data, present market revenues, PEST analysis, technological investments, and competitive analysis in the related industry.

Key Players

Robert Bosch GmBH

Siemens AG

GKN PLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

ACTIA Group

SMR

Magnetic Systems Technology

AVL List Gmbh

BorgWarner

ABM Greiffenberger

The global Smart Electric Drive market is segmented as follows:

By Propulsion

BEV

HEV

PHEV

By Application

E-Axle

E-Wheel Drive

By Component

EV Battery

Inverter System

Electric Motor

E-Brake Booster

Power Electronics

By Drive Type

Front Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

By Vehicle Type

Commercial

Private

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Smart Electric Drive market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 35% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Smart Electric Drive market was valued at around USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on components, the EV battery segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.

Based on drive type segmentation, the Front Wheel Drive segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

April 2021: In Japan, Toyota unveiled its new LS and Mirai vehicles, which include cutting-edge driving assistance technology. The portable air conditioner “Carrime” was introduced by Daikin in 2020 with the Daikin Launch X innovation platform.

April 2021: Volkswagen revealed the seven-seater EV ID.6 Crozz and ID.6 X built in China in collaboration with FAW and SAIC. The cars will only be sold in China. It comes in four powertrain types and two battery sizes—58 kWh and 77 kWh.

