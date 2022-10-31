Regenx Announces Changes to the Executive Management Team

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (TSXV: RGX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce that it is making changes to the executive management team.



Emily Richardson CPA, CMA, has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Emily has a broad range of experience, including operating a public accounting practice, teaching at post-secondary institutions, and management roles in industry. With her breadth of experience, Emily will provide Regenx with an extremely capable resource to lead the Company into the future.

Don Weatherbee, the former Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has agreed to take on the role of President of the Company. Don has been with the Company for over seven years, and his skillset and experience acquired at Regenx and prior executive positions will allow him to provide strong leadership as the Company transitions into the growth phase of the development plan. Greg Pendura, the former President and Chief Executive Officer will remain as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Greg Pendura, CEO, stated, “We have made these changes to have a more focused approach regarding areas of responsibility as we continue towards commercialization. I can step back a little from the day-to-day operations while still staying involved in the strategic direction of the business. We now have Rick Purdy overseeing the operation in Tennessee, Fabricio Maia overseeing our continued technology improvements, Emily Richardson overseeing the accounting and finance, and Don Weatherbee providing leadership to the team. I am excited to make these announcements as I believe this is a strong and robust team that will deliver on the Company’s great potential.”

About Regenx

Regenx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information, visit www.Regenx.Tech.

For further information contact:

REGENX TECH CORP. ‎

Greg Pendura

Chief Executive Officer

‎780-800-0726‎

Greg@Regenx.Tech

