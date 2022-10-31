Global Dialysis Market Report 2022: Increasing Diabetic Population & Rising Health Spending Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dialysis Market: Analysis By Number of Patients, By Product & Services, By Type, By End-User, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027 1" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dialysis market was valued at US$98.30 billion in 2021. The market value is expected to reach US$130.23 billion by 2027. Dialysis is a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly. It often involves diverting blood to a machine to be cleaned. Dialysis prevents the waste products in the blood from reaching hazardous levels. It can also remove toxins or drugs from the blood in an emergency setting.

The factors such as the growing number of patients suffering from diabetes, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding kidney diseases and their treatment are expected to drive the overall market growth in the forecasted period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4.8% during the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product and Services: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into three segments based on the product and services: Services, Consumables, and Equipment.

By Type: The report further provides the segmentation based on the type: Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis. The hemodialysis segment held the highest share of around 90% in the market. The market's expansion is aided by the rise in the incidence of kidney failure and end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

By End-User: The report provides an analysis of the market based on end-user: In-Center Dialysis and Home Dialysis. The home dialysis segment is expected to be the highest-growing segment with a CAGR of approx. 4.7% in the forecasted period.

By Number of Patients: The report also provides a glimpse of the number of dialysis patients. The population of patients receiving dialysis continues to grow rapidly as a result of an increase in the availability of dialysis, population aging, increased prevalence of hypertension and diabetes mellitus, and toxic environmental exposures.

By Region: The report provides insight into the dialysis market based on the regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the major share of around two-fifths in the market, owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing demand for dialysis in the treatment of chronic and acute renal diseases owing to the dearth of kidney donors.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Diabetic Population

Increasing Health Spending

Higher Prevalence among Aging Population

Increasing Consumption of Alcohol

Increasing Cases of ESRD

Challenges

High Treatment Costs

Stringent Regulations

Market Trends

Technological Advancements

Preference of Dialysis Treatment over Transplant

Rising Demand for Home Dialysis

Competitive Landscape:

The global dialysis market is consolidated. The key players in the global dialysis market are:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic Plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.)

Nipro Corporation

B. Braun (B. Braun Avitum AG)

Baxter International, Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd.

Diaverum

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

