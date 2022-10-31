Zero Emission Vehicle Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Concern About Environmental Pollution Driving Sector

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Emission Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type, By Vehicle Class, By Price, By Vehicle Drive Type, By Top Speed: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report incorporates the study of the global zero emission vehicle market that focuses on the type of electric vehicles and alternative fuels used in different vehicles. Zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) are any vehicle that releases zero, or nearly zero, emissions during operation. It includes plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

These vehicles function on electricity and do not use conventional fuels, such as gasoline or diesel, as their power source. Chemical energy of alternative fuel is converted into kinetic energy in the engine to propel the vehicle. Moreover, usage of alternative fuels and electricity in these vehicles lead to zero emissions, making them ecofriendly.

At present, automobile manufacturers are inclined toward electric and alternative fuel vehicles, owing to increase in vehicle emission regulations. For instance, in November 2021, General Motors Company's senior Vice President proclaimed to launch 10 electric vehicles in South Korea by 2025 as a part of its strategy to gradually shift away from internal combustion engine cars to zero-emission ones. Hence, advent of zero emission vehicles is a paradigm shift in the modern world.



Factors such as surge in concern about environmental pollution, stringent government regulation on vehicle emission norms, and increase in demand for fuel-efficient & high-performance vehicles supplement the growth of the zero emission vehicle market. However, high manufacturing cost and range anxiety and serviceability are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the zero emission vehicle market. In addition, technological advancements and proactive government initiatives are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the zero emission vehicle market.



Key Market Segments

By Vehicle Class

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

By Price

Mid-Priced

Luxury

By Vehicle Type

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

Solar Vehicles

By Vehicle Drive Type

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

By Top Speed

Less Than 100 MPH

100 to 125 MPH

More Than 125 MPH

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Ampere Vehicles

Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd

BMW AG

BYD Company Limited

Chevrolet Motor Company

Daimler AG

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Hero Electric

Hyundai Motor Company

Karma Automotive

Kia Corporation

Lucid Group, Inc.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

NIO

Nissan Motors Co., Ltd.

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Rivain

Tata Motors

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

WM Motor

Xiaopeng Motors

Sono Motors (Key Innovator)

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (Key Innovator)

Solar Electric Vehicle Company (Key Innovator)

Alke (Key Innovator)

Lightyear (Key Innovator)

