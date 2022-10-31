Zero Emission Vehicle Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Concern About Environmental Pollution Driving Sector

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Emission Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type, By Vehicle Class, By Price, By Vehicle Drive Type, By Top Speed: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report incorporates the study of the global zero emission vehicle market that focuses on the type of electric vehicles and alternative fuels used in different vehicles. Zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) are any vehicle that releases zero, or nearly zero, emissions during operation. It includes plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
These vehicles function on electricity and do not use conventional fuels, such as gasoline or diesel, as their power source. Chemical energy of alternative fuel is converted into kinetic energy in the engine to propel the vehicle. Moreover, usage of alternative fuels and electricity in these vehicles lead to zero emissions, making them ecofriendly.
At present, automobile manufacturers are inclined toward electric and alternative fuel vehicles, owing to increase in vehicle emission regulations. For instance, in November 2021, General Motors Company's senior Vice President proclaimed to launch 10 electric vehicles in South Korea by 2025 as a part of its strategy to gradually shift away from internal combustion engine cars to zero-emission ones. Hence, advent of zero emission vehicles is a paradigm shift in the modern world.
Factors such as surge in concern about environmental pollution, stringent government regulation on vehicle emission norms, and increase in demand for fuel-efficient & high-performance vehicles supplement the growth of the zero emission vehicle market. However, high manufacturing cost and range anxiety and serviceability are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the zero emission vehicle market. In addition, technological advancements and proactive government initiatives are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the zero emission vehicle market.
Key Market Segments
By Vehicle Class
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Two Wheelers
By Price
- Mid-Priced
- Luxury
By Vehicle Type
- BEV
- PHEV
- FCEV
- Solar Vehicles
By Vehicle Drive Type
- Front Wheel Drive
- Rear Wheel Drive
- All Wheel Drive
By Top Speed
- Less Than 100 MPH
- 100 to 125 MPH
- More Than 125 MPH
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Ampere Vehicles
- Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd
- BMW AG
- BYD Company Limited
- Chevrolet Motor Company
- Daimler AG
- Energica Motor Company S.p.A.
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors
- Hero Electric
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Karma Automotive
- Kia Corporation
- Lucid Group, Inc.
- Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited
- NIO
- Nissan Motors Co., Ltd.
- Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.
- Rivain
- Tata Motors
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
- WM Motor
- Xiaopeng Motors
- Sono Motors (Key Innovator)
- Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (Key Innovator)
- Solar Electric Vehicle Company (Key Innovator)
- Alke (Key Innovator)
- Lightyear (Key Innovator)
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE
CHAPTER 5: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE CLASS
CHAPTER 6: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY PRICE
CHAPTER 7: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE DRIVE TYPE
CHAPTER 8: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY TOP SPEED
CHAPTER 9: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
