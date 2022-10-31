Growth Opportunities in the Global Digital Employee Experience Management Industry: DEX Providers Becoming "One-Stop-Shop" to Resolve Issues Across Multiple Infrastructures and Services

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Employee Experience Management Platform Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Businesses' requirement to better enable remote work and their focus on improving employee morale and satisfaction have increased the demand for platforms that manage and help improve digital employee experience (DEX).

These platforms, which first started to gain market prominence in 2019, help companies monitor employee interactions with corporate IT. Digital employee experience - or DEX - management software platforms enable businesses to map patterns in employees' usage of technology, particularly issues that create frustration and reduce productivity. In general, DEX includes elements of IT service management - application usage, network traffic and bandwidth, some security policies - which are then mapped with analytics and AI-based employee sentiment analysis to derive employee satisfaction and productivity insights.

Some DEX vendors bundle the monitoring/management capabilities within a virtual desktop solution; others provide stand-alone DEX software that can monitor, recommend improvements, or assist with issue resolution across multiple infrastructures and services.

Customers have also looked to DEX providers as a "one-stop shop" to converge IT workstation and resource deployment, security of individual workstations, experience improvement, and help desk support on a single platform.

This report looks at DEX platforms, including what drives the need for businesses and growth opportunities in the market. It also highlights three leading vendors' solutions and capabilities.

