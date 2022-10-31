Kenya Natural Soap Market Industry Report 2022, Featuring Akusi, Cinnabar Green, Cleo Nature, Grounded and More

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Natural Soap Market & Industry Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Presently, natural soaps make up less than 10% of the market in Kenya. By 2025, natural soaps are forecast to make at least 20% of Kenya's soap market. Natural soaps are in new territory with extensive potential.
In Kenya, the use of natural soaps is driven by various skin ailments, urbanization and social pressure to look healthy. Notably 4 in 10 Kenyans suffer from skin diseases. Natural soaps are viewed as an effective, safe and affordable solution to skin ailments.
This report digs into the natural soaps market in Kenya while highlighting gaps and opportunities. The report is for anyone seeking to be an early mover in Kenya's natural soap industry. It's also relevant for raw materials providers, resellers, manufacturers, policy makers and researchers seeking to understand the industry.
Data Coverage
- Soap industry market size
- Natural soaps market size
- Market projections 2022 - 2027
- Types of natural soaps in the market
- Natural soaps manufacturer profiles
- Best-selling soaps
- Soaps by ingredient types
- Soaps by manufacturer
- Soaps by packaging
- Average spending per customer
- Consumption by gender
- Consumption by income group
- Purchase habits
- Cost of making natural soaps
- Pricing
Key questions answered:
- What does the natural soaps industry in Kenya look like?
- What is the size of the market?
- How will the market expected grow?
- How is the industry structured?
- Who are the key players?
- Which are their products?
- What are their business models?
- Which are the main customer segments?
- What are the needs of different segments?
- What are the growth drivers
- What are the key trends, and how do they impact on new entrants?
- What are the product categories in the market?
- Which product categories are growing fastest?
- One product models
- Multi products models
- Which products have the highest demand?
- What are the opportunities and gaps in the market?
- What are the existing distribution models?
- What are the customer acquisition costs?
- What are possible operational costs?
- Revenue and operational scenarios?
- What are the trends in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
- Kenya population and economic demographics
- Interest in Natural Soaps
- Interest Triggers
- Trends in the Natural Soap Business in Kenya
- Market size
- Average spending per customer
- Consumption by gender
- Consumption by income group
- Consumption by age group
- Household consumption of natural soaps
- Purchase habits
- The Future
- Why Get Into The Natural Soaps Business in Kenya At This Point?
- Types of Natural Soaps in Kenya
- Type of Soap: Manufacturers
- Type of Soap: No of Manufacturers
- Type of Soap: Most Made Soap-Goat Milk
- Type of Soap: Other Popular-Turmeric
- Type of Soap: Other Soaps
- Type of Soap: Manufacturer Considerations
- Type of Soap: Positioning
- Interest in skin
- Manufacturer Profiles
- The Natural Soap Consume in Kenya
- What makes Customers Happy
- New Customers: Brand or Ingredients
- Marketing, Sales and Distribution
- Distribution
- Distribution Methods
- Distribution Opportunities
- Marketing and Awareness Opportunities
- Pricing
- Packaging
- Models
- Cost of making natural soaps
Companies Mentioned
- Akusi
- Cinnabar Green
- Cleo Nature
- Dr.Rashael
- Grounded
- Halisi naturals
- Keyara
- Natural Lamu
- Sheth Naturals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpxzdl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.