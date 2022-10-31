Global Data Center Power and Cooling Market size to record 7.8% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global data center power and cooling market is expected witness a 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period to amass USD 7 billion by the year 2028.

Furthermore, it consists of information about the major players influencing the competitive dynamics, along with their contribution in terms of products and services. The report also talks about the impact of COVID-19 on the business sphere.

The industry growth is majorly driven by surging adoption of remote working and learning culture, as well as development of data-hungry technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT).

For the unversed, data center power and cooling systems are essential parts of data center architecture that aid in providing vital power and cooling needs of electronic equipment.

Moreover, businesses are introducing novel and innovative power solutions as well as cutting-edge cooling systems to meet the demands of the modern data centers, which in turn is boosting the market outlook.

Furthermore, emergence of IT and telecommunication sectors, as well as rapid acceleration of digital transformation are expected to augment industry trends during 2022-2028.

COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of COVID-19 reduced the expenditure of large companies and service providers on maintenance and development of infrastructure, thereby plummeting the demand for data centers and hampering the market growth in the recent past.

Market segment overview:

Based on product range, worldwide data center power and cooling industry is divided into data center cooling and data center UPS. Among these, the data center cooling segment held a major revenue share in 2021 and is poised to record modest growth in the coming years.

Notably, UPS is a battery backup that provides power to the system so that operators have enough time to correctly shut down the equipment in the event of a utility power failure. Meanwhile, the data center cooling system removes the excess heat from the air and replace it with cooler air.

In terms of end-user terrain, the market is branched into institutional, telecommunications, healthcare, banking & finance, IT, and others.

Regional scope:

The industry trends are studied across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Among these, North America market holds the major revenue share at present and is slated to grow significantly during the analysis timeframe.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific data center power and cooling industry is estimated to grow at a modest rate through 2028, on account of huge data traffic created by IT and e-commerce sectors, in consort with inflowing investments for enhancing banking, telecom, and government verticals.

Competitive dashboard:

Vertiv Holdings Co., Trane Technologies plc, The 3M Company, STULZ GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG., Riello Industries S.r.l., Pentair plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Legrand SA, Kohler Co., Johnson Controls International plc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Daikin Industries Ltd., Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., and ABB Ltd. are the major players in global data center power and cooling market.

