With 4.3% CAGR, Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Size worth USD 22.88 Billion in 2029

Pune, India, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The colorectal cancer screening market size was valued at USD 14.32 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to touch USD 22.88 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The market is growing exponentially due to the rising demand for colorectal cancer screening tests worldwide. Fortune Business Insights™ stated this in a report titled, "Colorectal Cancer Screening Market, 2022-2029."

Key Industry Development:

August 2020 –Arc Medical Design Limited (Arc Medical Design) joined hands with Olympus Corporation to expand its product portfolio for gastrointestinal therapeutics devices.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 22.88 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 14.32 billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Cancer Prevention Initiatives to Augment Product Demand

The rise in awareness among people about colorectal cancer screening and increasing cancer prevention initiatives are some significant factors that have surged the demand for the product to a great extent. Another reason that escalates the need for the product is the growing screening rates for colorectal cancer patients at minimal costs. Meanwhile, several side effects linked with the colonoscopy procedure, such as bleeding and infection, could impede the colorectal cancer screening market growth.





Segments :

Presence of a Substantial Number of Hospitals Shoots Hospitals & Clinics Segment

On the basis of end-user, the global market can be divided into clinical laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment will rule due to the presence of a substantial number of hospitals.

Growing Demand for Advanced and Efficient Screening Procedures Drives the Colonoscopy Segment

On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into colonoscopy, stool-based, and others. The stool-based segment will gain traction due to the high efficiency and faster results of the procedure in screening colorectal cancer patients.

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market's growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact the market. Adopting strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the market's growth.





Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Segments:

Market Segmentation By Type Stool-based Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT)

Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT)

Stool-DNA Test Colonoscopy

Others By End User Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

Rising Healthcare Spending on Stool-Based Tests Fosters Growth in North America

North America held significant colorectal cancer screening market share and is expected to maintain its leadership due to the growing healthcare spending on colorectal cancer screening to control the disease prevalence. Furthermore, the economically stable population across the region is another factor that propels the market's growth.

Middle East & Africa is projected for lower growth during the forecast period due to the growing government initiatives to create awareness about the ailment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase considerable growth due to the growing enhancement and improvement of healthcare amenities to enhance the patient experience.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Players Focusing on their R&D Activities to Boost their Market Presence

Top firms such as Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation are investing heavily in R&D activities to expand their market presence. With soaring investments in better design, the market is merged, with few market players for better healthcare treatments.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

NOVIGENIX SA(Switzerland)

EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (Japan)

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd. (U.S.)

Exact Sciences Corporation (U.S.)

Epigenomics AG (Germany)

bioMérieux, Inc. (France)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany)

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (Japan)





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Incidence of Colorectal Cancer (2020) - For Key Countries Overview : Colorectal Cancer Screening Programs (Key Countries/ Regions) New Product Approvals Overview: Public Private Partnerships, Strategies Implemented by Organizations for Colorectal Cancer Screening - Key Countries Number of Colorectal Cancer Screening Procedures - For Key Countries Distribution of the Market (in value), by Test Type, 2021 – For Key Countries Distribution of Test Type Segment (in value), by End User, 2021 Average Prices of the Tests in the Market Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships) Overview : Countries with Overburden of Colonoscopies Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Stool-based Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT) Stool-DNA Test Colonoscopy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Laboratories Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Stool-based Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT) Stool-DNA Test Colonoscopy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Laboratories Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Stool-based Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT) Stool-DNA Test Colonoscopy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Laboratories Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Toc Continue…





