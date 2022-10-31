Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022: With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital Signature Offers Added Layer of Security

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signature - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Digital Signature Market to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Signature estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 32.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.3% CAGR



The Digital Signature market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.3% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.8% and 27.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 294 Featured)

Adobe Inc.

AlphaTrust Corporation

Ascertia

Bit4id Ltd

ComSignTrust

DigiCert, Inc.

DocuSign, Inc.

Entrust Corp.

GlobalSign

IdenTrust, Inc.

Multicert

Notarius

OneSpan

RNTrust (RECRO-NET Middle East FZ-LLC)- RPost, Inc.

Secured Signing Limited

SunGard SIGNiX Inc.

Symtrax Corp

Thales Group

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic-Led Digital Transformation Puts the Spotlight on Digital Signatures

Competitive Scenario

Exhibit 2: Digital Signature - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Digital Signature

Digital Signature Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Growing Use of Digital Signatures in BFSI, Government & Defense and Legal Sectors

Expanding Role of E-Signatures in Enterprise Applications

Developed Regions Lead Digital Signature Market, Developing Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Numerous Advantages of Using Digital Signatures Drive Market Growth

With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital Signature Offers Added Layer of Security

Increasing Data Breach and Fraud Incidents Bolster Market Growth

Amidst Digitization of Business Activities, Digital Signature Market Poised to Transform

Businesses to Continue Implementation of Hybrid Human-Digital Experiences

Regulations to Allow the Use of Electronic Signatures for Several Types of Agreements

Robust Identity Assessment for Remote Electronic Signatures

Conventional Forms-based Processes to Shift to Conversational, Intelligent Experiences

Shared Services Model to Accelerate Enterprise Digitization

E-signatures to Become Essential Part of the Contract Process for All Organizations

E-signatures to Transform from a Team-specific Tool to an Enterprise-wide Strategic Imperative

Digital Agreement Collaboration is Expected to Include New Functionality

Digital Transformation to Revolutionize Internal Processes

Touchless Experiences are Anticipated to Increase

Advanced Identity Verification & Biometric Signature: Essential to Facilitate Remote E-Signatures

Biometric Signatures

Advanced Identity Checks

Artificial Intelligence Drives Improvements in Digital Signature Technology

AI's Role in Prevention of Forgery in Digital Signatures

Future Role of AI in Digital Signature

Role of Digital Signature in Blockchain Technology

Digital Signature Leverages PKI to Deliver Highest Level of Security

Surging Internet Penetration Rates Support Adoption of Digital Signatures

High Risk of Fraud amidst Increasing Digitalization of Banking Transactions Fuels Demand for Digital Signatures

Education Sector Benefits from Enhanced Security, Legal Compliance and Validity of Digital Signatures

Government Bodies Adopt Digital Signatures to Ensure Secure & Efficient Document Processing

Digital Signature Technologies Hold Prominence for Legal Services

Real Estate Industry: Digital Transformation Enhances Significance of E-Signatures

Digital Trends Transform Insurance Industry, Fuel Need for Digital Signatures

Increased Use of Technology in Healthcare Presents Opportunity for Digital Signature Technology

Digital Signature Software Market: Rise in Digital Technologies Enhance Growth Prospects

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Digital Signature Solutions

Standards for Cloud-based Digital Signature

Digital Signatures Allow Small Businesses to Digitize Business Activities

Challenges Confronting Digital Signature Market

Country-wide Differences in Regulations Governing Digital Signatures

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wz2xw

Attachment