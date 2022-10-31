Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022: With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital Signature Offers Added Layer of Security

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signature - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Signature Market to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Signature estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 32.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.3% CAGR

The Digital Signature market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.3% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.8% and 27.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.3% CAGR.

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
  • Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
  • Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
  • Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
  • Pandemic-Led Digital Transformation Puts the Spotlight on Digital Signatures
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Exhibit 2: Digital Signature - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • An Introduction to Digital Signature
  • Digital Signature Market: Current Scenario and Outlook
  • Growing Use of Digital Signatures in BFSI, Government & Defense and Legal Sectors
  • Expanding Role of E-Signatures in Enterprise Applications
  • Developed Regions Lead Digital Signature Market, Developing Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Numerous Advantages of Using Digital Signatures Drive Market Growth
  • With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital Signature Offers Added Layer of Security
  • Increasing Data Breach and Fraud Incidents Bolster Market Growth
  • Amidst Digitization of Business Activities, Digital Signature Market Poised to Transform
  • Businesses to Continue Implementation of Hybrid Human-Digital Experiences
  • Regulations to Allow the Use of Electronic Signatures for Several Types of Agreements
  • Robust Identity Assessment for Remote Electronic Signatures
  • Conventional Forms-based Processes to Shift to Conversational, Intelligent Experiences
  • Shared Services Model to Accelerate Enterprise Digitization
  • E-signatures to Become Essential Part of the Contract Process for All Organizations
  • E-signatures to Transform from a Team-specific Tool to an Enterprise-wide Strategic Imperative
  • Digital Agreement Collaboration is Expected to Include New Functionality
  • Digital Transformation to Revolutionize Internal Processes
  • Touchless Experiences are Anticipated to Increase
  • Advanced Identity Verification & Biometric Signature: Essential to Facilitate Remote E-Signatures
  • Biometric Signatures
  • Advanced Identity Checks
  • Artificial Intelligence Drives Improvements in Digital Signature Technology
  • AI's Role in Prevention of Forgery in Digital Signatures
  • Future Role of AI in Digital Signature
  • Role of Digital Signature in Blockchain Technology
  • Digital Signature Leverages PKI to Deliver Highest Level of Security
  • Surging Internet Penetration Rates Support Adoption of Digital Signatures
  • High Risk of Fraud amidst Increasing Digitalization of Banking Transactions Fuels Demand for Digital Signatures
  • Education Sector Benefits from Enhanced Security, Legal Compliance and Validity of Digital Signatures
  • Government Bodies Adopt Digital Signatures to Ensure Secure & Efficient Document Processing
  • Digital Signature Technologies Hold Prominence for Legal Services
  • Real Estate Industry: Digital Transformation Enhances Significance of E-Signatures
  • Digital Trends Transform Insurance Industry, Fuel Need for Digital Signatures
  • Increased Use of Technology in Healthcare Presents Opportunity for Digital Signature Technology
  • Digital Signature Software Market: Rise in Digital Technologies Enhance Growth Prospects
  • Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Digital Signature Solutions
  • Standards for Cloud-based Digital Signature
  • Digital Signatures Allow Small Businesses to Digitize Business Activities
  • Challenges Confronting Digital Signature Market
  • Country-wide Differences in Regulations Governing Digital Signatures

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wz2xw

