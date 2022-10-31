Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - October 24 to 28, 2022

English French

Paris, October 31, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 24 to 28, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/10/2022 FR0000121485 12,946 457.0688 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/10/2022 FR0000121485 4,795 457.6266 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/10/2022 FR0000121485 2,073 457.8328 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/10/2022 FR0000121485 2,600 457.6053 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/10/2022 FR0000121485 9,790 458.9458 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/10/2022 FR0000121485 2,095 459.1284 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/10/2022 FR0000121485 1,102 459.1342 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/10/2022 FR0000121485 2,210 458.6755 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/10/2022 FR0000121485 10,396 474.0656 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/10/2022 FR0000121485 1,946 474.7234 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/10/2022 FR0000121485 620 474.1461 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/10/2022 FR0000121485 1,974 474.4096 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 27/10/2022 FR0000121485 11,249 473.4403 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 27/10/2022 FR0000121485 1,413 474.0959 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 27/10/2022 FR0000121485 777 474.3164 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 27/10/2022 FR0000121485 1,497 473.4564 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/10/2022 FR0000121485 32,286 462.4067 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/10/2022 FR0000121485 5,665 463.4275 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/10/2022 FR0000121485 1,904 463.5495 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/10/2022 FR0000121485 3,245 462.9514 AQEU TOTAL 110,583 464.0861

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/4a306576c72fc08b/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-October-24-to-28-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Aurélie Jolion +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 aurelie.jolion@kering.com

