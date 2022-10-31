Global PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) Films Market is Set to Enjoy a Revenue of US$ 14.7 Bn in 2022 & Further Expand at a CAGR of 2.9% to Reach Worth US$ 19.6 Bn by the year 2032 | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) films market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 19.6 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at a stagnant CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2032. The target market is likely to reach an estimated value of US$ 14.7 Bn by the end of 2022. Increasing demand for strong and durable flexible packaging solutions across diverse industries will augment the global sales of the PVC films market. The target market is predicted to grow 1.3 times its current size and generate an opportunity of US$ 4.9 Bn during the forecast period.



PVC films are thin thermoplastic films that are strong, durable, affordable, and versatile. These films are available in various forms & finishes. PVC films have good dimensional stability and weather-resistant properties which contribute to the rising popularity of the material. With the emergence of the latest PVC films that address sustainability concerns, the demand for PVC films is expected to escalate in the next few years.

These advanced PVC films are recyclable and contribute to the sustainability footprint. Again, the superior barrier properties of PVC films make them a popular choice across various end-use industries. These films further assist in maintaining the quality and freshness of a given product for a prolonged period. This aspect helps PVC films retain their heightened demand in the food & beverage sector.

Owing to their strong intermolecular interactions, PVC films are available in rigid and flexible formats. This increases their range of applications, raising their demand and contributing to the overall market growth. PVC films are also resistant to abrasion, shock, chemical, and harsh environmental temperatures which appeals to a large portion of end-users. Other factors like the rising need to protect products from external factors, the advancing plastic industry, and the increasing adoption of flexible packaging, particularly in industries like food, beverage, healthcare, home-care, and personal care, facilitate the growth of the PVC films packaging market during the forecast period.

“Heightened demand for smaller portion packs for food and other items is expected to supplement the global growth of the PVC films market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The PVC films market in India will grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching US$ 805 Mn by 2032.

The U.S.A’s PVC films market is predicted to grow 1.4 times its current value.

By packaging level, the secondary packaging segment will hold over 54% of the market share by the end of 2032.

On the basis of end-use, the food segment will create an opportunity of US$ 2.6 Bn during 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape

Berry Global Group, Plastatech, Achilles USA, NanYa Plastics Corporation USA, Grafix Plastics, Adams Plastics, Caprihans India Limited, Plastic Film Corporation, Walton Plastics, Tekra, LLC, Jindal Chemical, Avery Dennison Corporation, AVI Global Plast, MYPLAST s.r.o, Ergis Sp. z o.o., Riflex Film AB, Dekofilm Group, Alfatherm, Mondorevive Spa, and Fortune Industries Group Holdings among others are some of the major players in the PVC films market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on increasing their product portfolio to strengthen their market presence. These businesses are keen on expanding their production facilities to meet the escalating demand.

More Insights into PVC Films Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global PVC films market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of packaging level (primary packaging, secondary packaging, tertiary packaging), product type (pouches, bags & sacks, tubes, liners, sachets & stick packs, tapes & labels, wraps & rolls), end use (food, beverages, home-care, personal care, healthcare, electrical & electronics, other consumer goods), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the secondary packaging level segment is anticipated to account for a major portion of the share. Owing to the rising need to prevent product damage, the secondary packaging segment will hold over 54% of the overall market share. In terms of application, the food & beverages sector will likely lead the market growth and generate an opportunity of US$ 2.6 Bn during the projected period.

Based on region, the PVC films market in the United States will demonstrate significant growth during 2022-2032. The target market in this country will expand 1.4x its current value due to the advancing food sector as well as the heightened demand for ready-to-eat food products. In addition to the U.S., India is expected to present notable growth potential in the PVC films market during this period. The PVC films market in India will grow at 5.8% CAGR and create an opportunity of US$ 805 Mn.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of flexible plastic packaging solutions. A rapidly expanding plastic industry is also responsible for the target market growth in India during the forecast period.

