Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Internet of Things, No-code and Natural Language Processing: Raising Central Processing Unit (CPU) Efficiency Crucial Moving Forward

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Internet of Things, No-code and Natural Language Processing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging ICT solutions powered by artificial Intelligence, Cloud Internet of Things, No-code and Natural Language Processing - based innovations that help companies to build AI infrastructures, developing content, language training platforms, automation, workforce management, interactions platforms, and decision making platforms.



ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.



The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.

Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Internet of Things, No-code and Natural Language Processing

Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Internet of Things, No-code and Natural Language Processing

Reliable and Scalable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure

Pure Storage's Value Proposition

Pure Storage - Investor Dashboard

Raising Central Processing Unit (CPU) Efficiency

Arm's Value Proposition

Arm - Investor Dashboard

Map App for Mobile Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Workers

Esri's Value Proposition

Esri - Investor Dashboard

Extended Reality Content Development Platform

Unity Technologies' Value Proposition

Unity Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Pretrained and Custom Language Training Models

AI21 Labs' Value Proposition

AI21 Labs - Investor Dashboard

Pretrained and Custom Language Training Models

You's Value Proposition

You - Investor Dashboard

AI-powered Support Automation Platform

Capacity's Value Proposition

Capacity - Investor Dashboard

AI-based Workforce Management and Reskilling

SkyHive's Value Proposition

SkyHive - Investor Dashboard

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Autonomous Driving Technology

Argo AI's Value Proposition

Argo AI - Investor Dashboard

AI-based Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Provider

ClearBlade's Value Proposition

ClearBlade - Investor Dashboard

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based Interaction Management Platform

Podium Corp Inc.'s Value Proposition

Podium Corp Inc. - Investor Dashboard

No-code NLP for Financial Organizations

Accern Corp's Value Proposition

Accern Corp - Investor Dashboard

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Dataiku's Value Proposition

Dataiku - Investor Dashboard

Reputation-based Decision Making through Augmented Intelligence

Signal AI's Value Proposition

Signal AI - Investor Dashboard

Proprietary Living Model Technology

Digits' Value Proposition

Digits - Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts

2 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Accern Corp

AI21 Labs

Argo AI

Arm

Capacity

ClearBlade

Dataiku

Digits'

Esri

Podium Corp Inc.

Pure Storage

Signal AI

SkyHive

Unity Technologies

You

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ly7tu