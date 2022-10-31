Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Internet of Things, No-code and Natural Language Processing: Raising Central Processing Unit (CPU) Efficiency Crucial Moving Forward

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Internet of Things, No-code and Natural Language Processing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging ICT solutions powered by artificial Intelligence, Cloud Internet of Things, No-code and Natural Language Processing - based innovations that help companies to build AI infrastructures, developing content, language training platforms, automation, workforce management, interactions platforms, and decision making platforms.
ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.
Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Internet of Things, No-code and Natural Language Processing
- Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Internet of Things, No-code and Natural Language Processing
- Reliable and Scalable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure
- Pure Storage's Value Proposition
- Pure Storage - Investor Dashboard
- Raising Central Processing Unit (CPU) Efficiency
- Arm's Value Proposition
- Arm - Investor Dashboard
- Map App for Mobile Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Workers
- Esri's Value Proposition
- Esri - Investor Dashboard
- Extended Reality Content Development Platform
- Unity Technologies' Value Proposition
- Unity Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Pretrained and Custom Language Training Models
- AI21 Labs' Value Proposition
- AI21 Labs - Investor Dashboard
- Pretrained and Custom Language Training Models
- You's Value Proposition
- You - Investor Dashboard
- AI-powered Support Automation Platform
- Capacity's Value Proposition
- Capacity - Investor Dashboard
- AI-based Workforce Management and Reskilling
- SkyHive's Value Proposition
- SkyHive - Investor Dashboard
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Autonomous Driving Technology
- Argo AI's Value Proposition
- Argo AI - Investor Dashboard
- AI-based Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Provider
- ClearBlade's Value Proposition
- ClearBlade - Investor Dashboard
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based Interaction Management Platform
- Podium Corp Inc.'s Value Proposition
- Podium Corp Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- No-code NLP for Financial Organizations
- Accern Corp's Value Proposition
- Accern Corp - Investor Dashboard
- Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- Dataiku's Value Proposition
- Dataiku - Investor Dashboard
- Reputation-based Decision Making through Augmented Intelligence
- Signal AI's Value Proposition
- Signal AI - Investor Dashboard
- Proprietary Living Model Technology
- Digits' Value Proposition
- Digits - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
2 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Accern Corp
- AI21 Labs
- Argo AI
- Arm
- Capacity
- ClearBlade
- Dataiku
- Digits'
- Esri
- Podium Corp Inc.
- Pure Storage
- Signal AI
- SkyHive
- Unity Technologies
- You
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ly7tu