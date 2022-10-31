Asia Pacific Organic Dinnerware Market Report 2022: China Leads the Way, With a Strong Showing from Indian Market

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Organic Dinnerware Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User (Commercial and Residential), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Product (Plates, Bowl Sets, Cup Sets), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Organic Dinnerware Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



The market is being influenced by growing business sectors, particularly the hospitality sector. The hotel industry is booming in developing countries like India and China, and significant investment has been invested in the sector. For example, owing to the rise of startups such as Oyo rooms and Fabhotels, the number of hotels has risen dramatically in recent years. As a result, other hotel sector firms have upgraded their products and services to obtain a competitive advantage over new entrants, boosting demand in the predicted period.



India's largest service industry is travel and tourism. Heritage, cultural, medicinal, business, and sports tourism are all available. The fundamental goal of this industry is to develop and promote tourism, maintain India's competitiveness as a tourist destination, and improve and extend existing tourism products in order to generate employment and economic growth. India's tourist industry is a key component of the Make in India initiative. The tourist business in India is a huge economic multiplier, and it is becoming increasingly important as India strives to grow at a quick pace and create jobs.



Geographic diversity, a unique and enchanting culture, world heritage sites, and specialist tourist goods such as cruises, adventure, medical, and eco-tourism are all available in India. Incredible India has resulted in an increase in tourist arrivals and job opportunities. India wants to boost cruise passenger flow from 0.4 million to 4 million people. In the coming years, the economic potential of cruise tourism is predicted to increase from $110 million to $5.5 billion.



Tourism encourages the development of mixed-use infrastructures such as hotels, resorts, and restaurants, as well as transportation infrastructure (airports, roads, shipping, and trains) and healthcare facilities. In the TTCI, India is now placed 34th out of 140 countries (2019). India is predicted to be one of the top five business travel markets by 2030.



The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Organic Dinnerware Market by Country in 2021, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $135.1 Million by 2028. The Japan market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The India market is expected to display a CAGR of 7.2% during (2022-2028).



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial and Residential. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Plates, Bowl Sets, Cup Sets, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hermes International S.A., Portmeirion Group Limited (Royal Worcester), Lenox Corporation, Royal Doulton (Fiskars Group), Guy Degrenne, Corelle Brands LLC (Instant Brands Inc.), Libbey Glass LLC, Herend porcelain manufactory ltd., and Porzellan-Manufaktur Meissen GmbH.



