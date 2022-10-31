Asia Pacific Proton Therapy Market Report 2022: Increase in the Prevalence of Cancer & An Increase in Government Measures to Develop Healthcare Infrastructure Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Proton Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Indication (CNS Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Breast Cancer and Others), By End User, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific Proton Therapy Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
High-quality imaging for daily tumor contour assessment, treatment planning software that shows 3D dose distributions, and a variety of system configurations, such as several treatment rooms connected to one accelerator, are all features of modern proton systems. The number of hospitals that offer proton therapy is continuing to increase, in part because of these technological advancements and in part due to the steadily growing body of clinical data related to proton therapy.
A method called FLASH radiation, which uses extremely high dose rates for photon and proton treatments, is currently being developed. If used in a clinical setting, it might reduce the number of treatments needed to just one to three 1-second sessions, further minimizing side effects.
Some of the key factors influencing the regional market include an increase in the prevalence of cancer, an increase in government measures to develop healthcare infrastructure, and a rise in the number of persons predisposed to various chronic diseases. Additionally, the development and approval of products for proton therapy may benefit market growth in advanced countries like Japan. The growing healthcare infrastructure and improved government initiatives is expected to allow regional market participants to increase their offerings and obtain the biggest feasible revenue share.
The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Proton Therapy Market by Country in 2021, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $74,530.9 Thousands by 2028. The Japan market is poised to witness a CAGR of 12.6% during (2022 - 2028). Additionally, The India market is experiencing a CAGR of 14% during (2022 - 2028).
Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Accelerator, Beam Delivery System, Beam Transport System, Nozzle & Image Viewers and Patient Positioning System. Based on Indication, the market is segmented into CNS Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Breast Cancer and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Proton Therapy Centers and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Toshiba Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), Ion Beam Applications SA, Hitachi, Ltd., Mirion Technologies, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Provision Healthcare, Sumitomo Corporation and Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.
