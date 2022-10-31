Global Alcohol E-Commerce Market to Reach $173.81 Billion by 2031 at a 15.2% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol E-Commerce Market By Alcohol type, By Price Point, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global alcohol e-commerce market was valued at $42,320.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $173,819.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.



E-commerce also is known as electronic commerce refers to the buying and selling of commodities electronically through online services. E-commerce has grown rapidly in recent times and almost every product is available on online platforms. The e-commerce liquor is selling and purchasing of alcoholic beverages through online platforms.

The millennial and Z generations are more reliable on e-commerce purchasing rather than retail stores; therefore, boosting the growth of the e-commerce market. The emerging technologies have improved the direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales, online grocery, and online liquor stores. The beverage industry has inclined toward e-commerce platforms to make their online presence throughout the world and directly connect to the requirements of the consumer. The digital platforms and third-party apps have created the trend of buy-online and pick-up in-store functions. Wine holds the largest market share in the alcohol e-commerce market followed by beer and other liquors.



E-commerce has presented an easy mode of purchasing and transactions for consumers. The alcoholic liquor market is growing at a slow rate but the presence of the liquor market on e-commerce has created a new experience for the consumers. The increase in consumption of alcohol, the surge in e-commerce, direct-to-consumer sales, presence of beverage industry on online platforms, expanding business model, third-party platforms and applications, ease of transaction and payment methods, the safety of the product, availability of information about the product such as alcohol content and aging, availability of rare and specialty liquors, increase in online grocery sales, availability of variants to the consumer, increased disposable income, the surge in urbanization and packaging innovation are the key drivers which lead the growth of the global alcohol e-commerce market.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the alcohol e-commerce market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing alcohol e-commerce market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the alcohol e-commerce market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global alcohol e-commerce market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Alcohol type

Wines and Champagnes

Spirits

Beers

Others

By Price Point

Economy

Mid range

Luxury

By Distribution Channel

Online Grocery

Online Alcohol Marketplaces

Licensed Specialty Retailers

Direct to Consumer Wine Online

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Nigeria

UAE

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Vivino

Uber Technologies Inc

Vintage Wine Estates

Drizly

Naked Wines plc

Evino

Winc Inc

Bright Cellars

ReserveBar

Flaviar

Total Wine and More

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: ALCOHOL E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY ALCOHOL TYPE



CHAPTER 5: ALCOHOL E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY PRICE POINT



CHAPTER 6: ALCOHOL E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



CHAPTER 7: ALCOHOL E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

