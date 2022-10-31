Applied Therapeutics Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions November 5-7, 2022

Additional preclinical data supports AT-001 as an effective treatment for Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, reducing cardiac fibrosis and adverse remodeling

Baseline analysis of Phase 3 ARISE-HF study supports the primary endpoint (cardiac functional capacity as measured by Peak VO2) as an important metric of quality of life and physical functioning in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy patients

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced multiple data presentations at the upcoming American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, to be held November 5-7, 2022 in Chicago, IL. Data to be presented includes mechanistic support for AT-001 in a Diabetic Cardiomyopathy mouse model, demonstrating that AT-001 treatment prevents fibrosis and adverse cardiac remodeling; baseline data from the ongoing Phase 3 ARISE-HF study on quality of life impact of disease and correlation of cardiac functional capacity (peak VO2) with physical function; additional DbCM diagnosis and prevalence data.

Presentation Details

Aldose Reductase Inhibition by AT-001 Alleviates Fibrosis and Adverse Remodeling in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy by Reducing Myocardial Fatty Acid Oxidation

Keshav Gopal, Qutuba G Karwi, S. Amirhossein Tabatabaei-Dakhili, Cory S Wagg, Liyan Zhang, Qiuyu Sun, Christina T Saed, Sai Panidarapu, Riccardo Perfetti, Ravichandran Ramasamy, John R Ussher, Gary D Lopaschuk

Saturday, November 5, 2022, (oral presentation) LBBS11

Diabetic Cardiomyopathy is Associated with Worsening of Quality of Life Long Before the Development of Overt Heart Failure: Lessons From the Baseline Analysis of the ARISE-HF Study

Alessia Urbinati, Riccardo Perfetti, Stella Wang, Sariah Persaud, Shoshana Shendelman, James L Januzzi Jr.

Sunday, November 6, 2022, 3:45pm-4:45pm (poster) SU2230

Association of WATCH-DM Risk Score with Cardiac Abnormalities and Prevalence of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy: A Prospective Cohort Study

Zainali Chunawala, Viraj Raygor, Matthew Segar, Alvin Chandra, Ambarish Pandey

Sunday, November 6, 2022, 10:30am-11:30am (poster) SU3001

Machine Learning-based Approaches to Identify Diabetic Cardiomyopathy

Kershaw Patel, Matthew Segar, Muthiah Vaduganathan, Wai Hong, Wilson Tang, Dwayne Willett, Ambarish Pandey

Sunday, November 6, 2022, 10:30am-11:30am (poster) SU3001

About AT-001

AT-001 is an investigational oral, novel, potent Aldose Reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy. The global ARISE-HF study is currently ongoing, and is designed to evaluate the ability of AT-001 to improve or prevent worsening of disease, as measured by changes in cardiac functional capacity, in 675 patients with DbCM at high risk of progression to overt heart failure. AT-001 has been previously studied in a Phase 1/2 study in approximately 120 patients with type 2 diabetes, a subset of which had DbCM.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy.

