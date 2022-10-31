The “Rockstar of Sewing”, BERNINA sewing machine company owner, Hanspeter Ueltschi, will headline an event in Naperville, Illinois, on November 3

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the “Rockstar of Sewing” comes to your town–all the way from Switzerland–you throw a big event to welcome Hanspeter Ueltschi to your community. Ueltschi is a fourth-generation owner of BERNINA, a premier sewing machine company based in Steckborn, Switzerland. He will be a guest speaker and share his vision for the future of his company at an event in Naperville on November 3, 2022.



“We are thrilled to have Mr. Ueltschi visiting our store and sharing all the new things that BERNINA has coming down the pipeline,” said Gayle Schliemann, owner of BERNINA of Naperville. “He will talk about running his 129-year-old company while adhering to its three core principles of Pride, Passion, and Performance. He will also host a question-and-answer session, and he will be autographing sewing machines with his “magic pen”. We invite our community to come and be inspired.”

“BERNINA of Naperville is proud to be a part of the BERNINA family of retailers and particularly humbled that Mr. Ueltschi chose to speak to our community. We find inspiration not only in the Swiss innovations of this company but also that they have persevered since 1893 as a family-owned company for four generations and growing,” said Gayle.

This one-day event will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at BERNINA of Naperville, located at 2764 Aurora Avenue Suite 100 in Naperville, Illinois 60540. The event starts at 9:30 am and goes until 2 pm.

This will be an opportunity for you to meet the owner of BERNINA and have a hands-on experience with the state-of-the-art BERNINA machines,” she said. “In honor of Mr. Ueltschi’s visit, BERNINA of Naperville has exclusive offers on machines, we will pay the down payment for customers on any BERNINA machine* (savings up to $7,500) when you buy on November 3, 2022.”

“We will have several different demo stations for anyone who wants to come and test drive a machine. And we will have various classes available that day. Our classes are free, but you need to register on our website www.berninaofnaperville.com.”

BERNINA of Naperville is a full-service machine dealer, fabric shop and quilt store. “We carry everything you need for your creative sewing journey,” said Gayle. “We have a great classroom for classes and training. We have mastery classes for those who buy a BERNINA machine, so they can learn everything about their machine.”

“We opened our shop in 2019 and we welcome all sewists from every aspect of creativity. Whether you are a quilter, crafter, or cosplayer, we are your resource. We want to nurture your passion for garments, cosplay, quilting, home decor, fiber art, and more by empowering you with the highest quality products, education, and customer support through your sewing life,” she said.

For more information, please contact www.berninaofnaperville.com or email Gayle at gayle@berninaofnaperville.com

*Excludes the new “Kaffe” limited edition machines.

