Rapid Development in Virtualization Leading Growth of 5G Services Market by 55% CAGR: Fact.MR Study

As per the analysis, the global 5G services market is expected to secure a market value of US$ 3,827.64 Billion by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 55% from 2022 to 2032. The 5G service is estimated to hold a market value of USD 48 Billion by 2022. The rapid development in virtualization in the networking domain is expected to be the key factor propelling the market in the forecast period.



The services are likely to witness significant demand in the field of VR, AR, and Ultra-High Definition videos. The increasing demand for the 5G technology in IoT is projected to provide a significant boost to the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising demand for 5G services in the residential and commercial sector is another factor that can fuel the market significantly in the coming time.

Major Attributes of the 5G Services Industry

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 30.85 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 48 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 3827 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 55% CAGR Expected CAGR of U.S. Market (2032) 20 % Anticipated Market Share of Asia Pacific(2022-2032) 38 %

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global 5G services market size to hold a value of USD 3,927.64 Billion by 2032

The global 5Gservices to procure US$ 58 Billion in 2022

The market to expand at a CAGR of 52.43% from 2022 to 2032

APAC to have secured 38% of the market share in 2021

IT & Telecom Segment to have dominated the market in 2021 and secure about 20% of the global revenue



Competitive Landscape

The key players of the market opt for various methods to secure their position in the market. Adoption of strategies such as; partnership, acquisition, and collaboration are some of the methods. The players also make a significant investment to enhance their global reach. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In January 2022, KT, a renowned global player, and Japanese Company Fujitsu concluded the verification at KT Research and Development Center in South Korea. The two companies leveraged Fujitsu’s Open RAN-based 5G base station equipment to examine call connections for open fronthaul. NTT Docomo, the Japanese player will impart technical support to Fujitsu during the project. With the advent of this new facility, KT is focused to fasten the introduction of O-RAN technology to the 5G network in Korea.

In January 2021, T-Mobile with Ericsson and Nokia inked an agreement to deliver 5G technologies across various countries. It was a multi-billion dollar agreement.

In February 2022, AT&T disclosed that they would own 71% of the new WarnerBros.Discovery Company. The company will also get 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for every AT&T share.



Key Segments Profiled in the 5G Services Industry Survey

By Vertical : Mining Public Safety IT & Telecom Healthcare & Social Work Agriculture Manufacturing Aerospace & Defense Government Real Estate Retail Transportation & Logistics BFSI Oil & Gas Construction

By Communication Type : FWA 5G Services eMBB 5G Services mMTC 5G Services uRLLC 5G Services

By Region : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europ APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 5G services market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of vertical (mining, public safety, it & telecom, healthcare & social work, agriculture, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, government, real estate, retail, transportation & logistics, bfsi, oil & gas, construction), communication type (FWA, eMBB, mMTC, uRLLC) and region (North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA)

