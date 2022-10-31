Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Size to grow USD 1927 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 34%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Size to grow from USD 138.4 million in 2021 to USD 1,927 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34% during the forecast period. This industry is growing because there are more people with rare diseases worldwide, and the market is growing. White blood cell-related autoimmune diseases are becoming more common, driving the market for diseases caused by eosinophils.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1258

The proton pump inhibitor segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the drug class, the eosinophilic esophagitis market is categorized into Corticosteroids (Budesonide (Jorveza, Off-label budesonide), Fluticasone), Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI) (Omeprazole, Esomeprazole, Others), and Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs (Dupixent, APT-1011, Lirentelimab (AK002), Cendakimab, Etrasimod, TAK-721, Omilancor (BT-11). The proton pump inhibitor segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs), a group of drugs, cause the stomach to make much less acid. This effect lasts for a long time. They do this by stopping the stomach's H+/K+ ATPase proton pump in a way that can't be undone. They are the most powerful acid-secretion-blocking medicines that can be bought right now.

The hospital pharmacies segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the eosinophilic esophagitis market is categorized into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The number of hospital pharmacies is increasing because of increased drug sales for eosinophilic esophagitis.

Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. In the past few years, the regional market's growth has been helped by a good economy and the rise of several domestic manufacturers with good technical skills and lower prices than those in Europe and North America, where economies are more developed.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 104 market data tables and figures & charts from the report " Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Drug Class ({ Corticosteroids (Budesonide (Jorveza, Off-label budesonide), Fluticasone), Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI) (Omeprazole, Esomeprazole, Others), and Late Stage Pipeline Drugs (Dupixent, APT-1011, Lirentelimab (AK002), Cendakimab, Etrasimod, TAK-721, Omilancor (BT-11) }), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030. ” in detail along with the table of contents.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1258

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Ellodi Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), GSK plc (U.S.), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Allakos Inc (U.S.), Arena Pharmaceuticals Ltd (U.S.), Revolo Biotherapeutics (U.S.), DBV Technologies (France), Cipla Inc (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Sanofi (France) and other major key players from world.

Browse Related Reports

Global Beta-Thalassemia Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Treatment (Iron Chelating Drugs, Erythyroid maturation agents, Stem Cell therapy, and Others), By Disease Indication (Beta Thalassemia Minor, Beta Thalassemia Intermediate and Beta Thalassemia Major), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/beta-thalassemia-market

Global Alzheimers Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Therapeutics (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, and Other Therapeutics), By Diagnostics (Brain Imaging and CSF Test for Alzheimers Disease), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/alzheimers-disease-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com , sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us