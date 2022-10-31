Global Wi-Fi Market Report 2022: Growth in Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Trend Among Organizations Drives Sector

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Density (High-density Wi-Fi and Enterprise-class Wi-Fi), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, Vertical (Education, Retail and eCommerce) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Wi-Fi market is projected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2022 to USD 31.3 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for carrier Wi-Fi is driving the Wi-Fi market growth.

Services component is estimated to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

Services include professional and managed services. Wi-Fi services enable organizations to offload the burden of managing their network infrastructures and focus on their core businesses, thereby increasing their productivity. Providers of Wi-Fi network infrastructures of enterprises by providing them different types of services through a subscription-based pricing model.

Enterprise-class Wi-Fi density is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

An enterprise-class wireless network is more than just a collection of Wi-Fi Access Points (APs). At the minimum, it is characterized by superior security and performance; centralized configuration and management; and a much higher capacity for user density. Enterprise-level connections use slightly different protocols and management methods than consumer networks, and the equipment is able to support larger loads without suffering from dropped signals or tapering off into dead zones. Access is controlled by an administrator to ensure only authorized users can connect. It resembles a scaled-up version of home Wi-Fi designed to handle the higher demands of businesses and public institutions. Therefore, enterprise-class Wi-Fi is designed for high-density Wi-Fi use and requires multiple access points, and it has better options for linking up access points. Enterprise-class Wi-Fi is scalable to meet growing demand, and the equipment is designed to run daily to support operations.

In terms of organization sizes, large enterprises to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Large enterprises are increasingly investing in new and latest technologies such as AI, Big Data, and Machine Learning (ML) to increase the reliability and manageability of their Wi-Fi networks. According to research conducted by the World Bank in 2018, for every 10% increase in high-speed internet connections in countries such as India, there was an increase of 1.3% in their economic growth. Increased deployment of internet connections by different organizations across the globe has led to the growth of the Wi-Fi market in large enterprises.

Among regions, Asia Pacific recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As broadband and mobile infrastructures are improving in the Asia Pacific region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trend are also gaining momentum. These trends in the Asia Pacific region are expected to lead to the increased adoption of Wi-Fi technology, which is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific Wi-Fi market. The technological advancements in Asia Pacific along with the increasing trend toward adopting Wi-Fi solutions and services are expected to provide added benefits to the Asia Pacific Wi-Fi market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Digital Transformation Initiatives by Businesses

Global Increase in Number of Internet Users

Increase in Smartphone and Wireless Device Adoption

Growth in Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Trend Among Organizations

Widespread Adoption of IoT Devices

Restraints

Stringent Government Data Regulations and Guidelines

Contention Loss and Co-Channel Interference

Opportunities

Government Initiatives for Smart City Projects

Higher Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi

Continued Upgrades in Wi-Fi Standards

Challenges

Poor User Experience in High-Density Environments

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Disruption in Supply Chain of Smart Devices and Connectivity Hardware due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Wi-Fi Market, by Component

7 Wi-Fi Market, by Density

8 Wi-Fi Market, by Location Type

9 Wi-Fi Market, by Organization Size

10 Wi-Fi Market, by Vertical

11 Wi-Fi Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent/Related Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Airtel

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Aruba

AT&T

Broadcom

Cambium Networks

Casa Systems

Cisco

Comcast Business

D-Link

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

Fon

Fortinet

Fujitsu

Huawei

Ipass

Juniper Networks

Lever Technology Group

Netgear

Orange Business Services

Panasonic

Redway Networks

Superloop

Telstra

Ubiquiti Networks

Vodafone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qos0rv

Attachment