Saia Reports Record Third Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported third quarter 2022 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $3.67 compared to $2.98 in the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share1 were $2.86.



Highlights from the third quarter operating results were as follows:

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue was $729.6 million, a 18.4% increase

Operating income was $128.4 million, a 21.0% increase

Operating ratio of 82.4 compared to 82.8 (adjusted operating ratio 1 of 83.5 in 2021)

of 83.5 in 2021) LTL shipments per workday decreased 2.5%

LTL tonnage per workday decreased 0.4%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 17.5%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 20.1% to $359.04

“Saia’s third quarter operating ratio of 82.4% was 110 basis points better than last year’s adjusted operating ratio and operating income increased by 26% compared to last year’s adjusted operating income, despite a somewhat softer demand environment experienced over the last several weeks of the quarter,” stated Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe. “Revenue and LTL revenue per shipment, both excluding fuel surcharge, increased by 9.3% and 10.2% respectively, reflecting a continuation of the constructive LTL pricing environment. Including fuel surcharge, our yield rose 17.5% and LTL revenue per shipment grew by 20.1% in the quarter.”

“We opened five new terminals in the quarter and opened one more in October, bringing our year-to-date total of new openings to 11. We have no other openings planned for this year, but will resume our expansion efforts in the first quarter of 2023 and anticipate another 10-15 openings next year. Customer response to our expanded service capabilities continues to be positive and we believe that the terminal expansion strategy is enabling us to provide differentiated service levels,” concluded Mr. Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, “I am pleased with the year-over-year operating ratio improvement and that we were able to achieve that while still being able to provide our employees with a wage increase in July. On the cost side, we have seen a step-up in depreciation expense as new equipment has been delivered into the fleet, but we expect to see a benefit in maintenance expense and also potentially in reduced purchased transportation expense in the coming months as we run more miles with Company equipment and drivers.”

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended the third quarter of 2022 with $149.8 million of cash on hand and total debt of $34.9 million, which compares to $121.7 million of cash on hand and total debt of $55.2 million at September 30, 2021.

Net capital expenditures were $278.0 million during the first nine months of 2022, compared to $148.4 million in net capital expenditures during the first nine months of 2021. In 2022, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be approximately $500 million.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 187 terminals with service across 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations .

FOOTNOTE

1 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation:

From time to time we supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These include "adjusted" operating income and "adjusted" diluted earnings per share. The Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance compatibility of results with prior periods. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

A gain of $4.3 million from the sale of a terminal was recorded during the third quarter of 2021. This gain resulted in an increase in operating income of $4.3 million, an increase in diluted earnings per share of $0.12 and an improvement of 70 basis points in the operating ratio for the third quarter of 2021. This transaction occurred as the result of management's efforts towards expanding door count by replacing a smaller facility with a larger facility better positioned to successfully support the Company's overall strategy.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Certain GAAP and Non-GAAP Income Statement Items For the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Amounts in thousands, except operating ratio and per share data) (Unaudited) Third Quarter Nine Months 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Income (GAAP) $ 128,355 $ 106,117 $ 377,797 $ 237,756 Less: Operating Income impact of Gain on Real Estate Disposal - (4,267 ) - (4,267 ) Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 128,355 $ 101,850 $ 377,797 $ 233,489 Third Quarter Nine Months 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 3.67 $ 2.98 $ 10.75 $ 6.72 Less: Diluted earnings per share impact of Gain on Real Estate Disposal - (0.12 ) - (0.12 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 3.67 $ 2.86 $ 10.75 $ 6.60 Third Quarter Nine Months 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Ratio 82.4 82.8 82.3 85.8 Less: Operating Ratio impact of Gain on Real Estate Disposal - 0.7 - 0.2 Adjusted operating ratio 82.4 83.5 82.3 86.0



Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,825 $ 106,588 Accounts receivable, net 335,595 276,755 Prepaid expenses and other 65,982 32,912 Total current assets 551,402 416,255 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 2,403,702 2,144,528 Less: accumulated depreciation 964,533 864,074 Net property and equipment 1,439,169 1,280,454 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 107,456 107,781 OTHER ASSETS 42,297 40,760 Total assets $ 2,140,324 $ 1,845,250 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 114,697 $ 114,010 Wages and employees' benefits 79,193 73,109 Other current liabilities 105,915 93,268 Current portion of long-term debt 15,914 19,396 Current portion of operating lease liability 22,750 21,565 Total current liabilities 338,469 321,348 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 18,936 31,008 Operating lease liability, less current portion 87,388 88,409 Deferred income taxes 124,960 124,137 Claims, insurance and other 64,089 60,015 Total other liabilities 295,373 303,569 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 275,358 274,633 Deferred compensation trust (5,237 ) (4,101 ) Retained earnings 1,236,335 949,775 Total stockholders' equity 1,506,482 1,220,333 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,140,324 $ 1,845,250







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Third Quarter Nine Months 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING REVENUE $ 729,561 $ 616,216 $ 2,136,331 $ 1,671,623 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 297,247 277,087 881,762 790,310 Purchased transportation 85,452 72,193 255,519 179,705 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 145,461 98,834 413,762 274,399 Operating taxes and licenses 16,261 14,572 48,813 43,469 Claims and insurance 15,988 15,518 40,940 44,326 Depreciation and amortization 40,682 35,742 117,578 105,773 Loss (gain) from property disposals, net 115 (3,847 ) 160 (4,115 ) Total operating expenses 601,206 510,099 1,758,534 1,433,867 OPERATING INCOME 128,355 106,117 377,797 237,756 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 581 777 1,941 2,463 Other, net 68 14 1,072 (547 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 649 791 3,013 1,916 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 127,706 105,326 374,784 235,840 Income tax expense 29,815 25,617 88,224 56,366 NET INCOME $ 97,891 $ 79,709 $ 286,560 $ 179,474 Average common shares outstanding - basic 26,539 26,334 26,506 26,317 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,676 26,713 26,663 26,699 Basic earnings per share $ 3.69 $ 3.03 $ 10.81 $ 6.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.67 $ 2.98 $ 10.75 $ 6.72







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 344,074 $ 267,686 Net cash provided by operating activities 344,074 267,686 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (279,057 ) (154,884 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,061 6,460 Other – (500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (277,996 ) (148,924 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net – – Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,416 3,678 Shares withheld for taxes (11,703 ) (6,571 ) Other financing activity (15,554 ) (15,805 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,841 ) (18,698 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (1) 43,237 100,064 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD (1) 106,588 25,308 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD (1) $ 149,825 $ 125,372 (1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period includes $3.7 million of restricted cash included in accounts receivable, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet ending September 30, 2021







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Third Quarter Third Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Workdays 64 64 Operating ratio 82.4 % 82.8 % LTL tonnage (1) 1,397 1,402 (0.4 ) 21.83 21.91 (0.4 ) LTL shipments (1) 1,954 2,004 (2.5 ) 30.52 31.31 (2.5 ) LTL revenue/cwt. $ 25.10 $ 21.36 17.5 LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges $ 19.74 $ 18.31 7.8 LTL revenue/shipment $ 359.04 $ 299.02 20.1 LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges $ 282.41 $ 256.23 10.2 LTL pounds/shipment 1,431 1,400 2.2 LTL length of haul (2) 897 915 (2.0 ) (1) In thousands. (2) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.



