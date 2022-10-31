Molecular Diagnostics Market is Estimated to Attain US$ 14.8 Billion in 2022 & is Anticipated to Reach a High of US$ 59.8 Billion by the Year 2032 end at a Moderate CAGR of 18% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, as per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), global molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to showcase an opulent growth opportunity over the projection period by exhibiting a CAGR of 18% from 2022 to 2032. At present, the market is valued at around US$ 14802.156 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 59882.97671 Million by the year 2032. According to Future Market Insights' historical analysis, the global molecular diagnostics market exhibited a CAGR of 15%.



An inevitable surge in the demand for molecular diagnostics has been witnessed over the past few years and the market is expected to accelerate at a steady pace attributed to its heavy usage within the process of manufacturing a wide range of specialty products like advanced polymers, sealants, additives, specialty paints, pigments, coatings, and more.

A substantial upsurge has been observed in the demand for the molecular diagnostics market in recent years. The global market is expected to progress at a healthy pace attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and several variants of cancer worldwide. Furthermore, the rising awareness and acceptance of personalized medical doses and increasing biomarker identification are anticipated to help the market development over the assessment period.

Key Takeaways

The demand for molecular diagnostics is anticipated to surge over the forecast period attributing to the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics in emerging markets, therefore offering lucrative growth opportunities for the molecular diagnostics market.

In addition to that, several factors including increasing demand for reagents, rising adoption of point-of-care testing, and advancement in Research and Development activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, are expected to propel the market development over the forecast period.

The global market is further to have a great positive impact owing to the growing number of patients suffering from infectious diseases and lethal cancers among other diseases that require molecular analysis for diagnosis purposes and for early commencement of the treatment.

In addition to that, the advancements in healthcare infrastructure and expansion of new technologies in medicine have helped to cater to the growing patient pool and are predicted to further the market growth of molecular diagnostics.

The molecular diagnostics market is witnessing the emergence of various new market players offering advanced diagnostic solutions with faster, better, and cost-efficient molecular diagnostics. The emergence of such companies is predicted to bolster the progress of the molecular diagnostics market over the forecast period. The strategic measures taken by these companies are predicted to strengthen their foothold and result in market expansion in various untapped regions.



Competitive Landscape

The prominent market players are proliferating in the forum and concentrating on introducing new products and constantly focusing on improving their product offerings in order to cater to the changing consumer needs efficiently while simultaneously restraining their competitiveness globally.

Keen attention is paid by the key market players to the maintenance and quality of products and innovation. Such prominent market players are also focusing on diversifying their range of manufacturing by indulging in mergers and acquisitions and adopting organic growth strategies for a strong foothold in the global market.

More Insights into the Molecular Diagnostics Market

North America is expected to witness excellent growth over the forecast period attributed to the favorable reimbursement scenario in this region which is expected to fuel growth in the market. Furthermore, the surging healthcare expenditure in the North American region is anticipated to bolster growth in the North American molecular diagnostics market.

Europe is another market showcasing lucrative growth opportunities in the molecular diagnostics market. The growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer in the region which is aiding the growth of molecular diagnostics in the European regions.

In addition to that, European regional growth can also be ascribed to the surging use of POC diagnostic tests, and increased awareness of the early diagnosis of diseases in emerging countries is yet another factor to drive the market growth in the region.

Key Segments in The Molecular Diagnostics Market

By Product and Service:

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Service and Software



By Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INNAT)

DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

DNA Microarrays

Others

By Application:

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Oncology Testing

Genetic Testing

Others

By End User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe



Increased healthcare infrastructure, expansion of domestic companies, and inflating disposable incomes of the populace are some of the factors aiding the market expansion in the region. Furthermore, expanding geriatric population and rising incidences of infectious diseases, and higher adoption of molecular diagnostics in the Asia Pacific region is likely to boost further growth of the market through 2032.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

