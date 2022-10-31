Hosting Infrastructure Services Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hosting infrastructure services market generated $14.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $14.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $32.5 billion CAGR 8.4% No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments Covered Offering, deployment mode, end-user, and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Surge in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure Opportunities Rise in need of faster data accessibility and reliability Rapid growth of cloud technology Restrains Security concerns over private cloud deployment

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global hosting infrastructure services market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in increased use of smartphone, particularly among the millennials, which boosted the growth of the market.

In addition, immaculate rise in internet penetration and rapid inclination towards work from home mode among people further increased the growth of the market.

Besides that, growing adoption of connected devices, and surging e-commerce sector provided lucrative opportunities for the growth of the hosting infrastructure services market.

Thus, the market is further expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hosting infrastructure services market based on offering, deployment mode, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses others segments such as the services segment.

Based on end-user, the telecom segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment held the lion’ share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses others segments such as the on-premise segment.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions of the market such as the LAMEA region and Europe.

The key players analyzed in the global hosting infrastructure services market report include AT&T Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HPE, Google, NetApp, Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, CoreSite, Rackspace Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global hosting infrastructure services. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

