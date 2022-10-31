Global GNSS Simulators Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Recent Advancements in Power Consumption and Advent of SDR GNSS Simulators Present Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GNSS Simulators Market by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), GNSS Receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou), Application (Vehicle Assistance Systems, Location-based Services, and Mapping), Vertical, Type and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GNSS simulators market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 184 million in 2022 to USD 287 million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Some of the factors that are driving the market growth includes increased use of 5G in connectivity and growing demand for UAVs.

By application, location-based services segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

Location tracking systems enable enterprises to identify, track, and manage their key assets, such as equipment, tools, containers, personnel/staff, and animals, by placing a tag on them. Location-based solutions and technologies support applications that integrate geographic-location information with business processes, thereby helping analyze location information.

Location-based information is required in distinct business datasets for relating, comparing, and analyzing the relationship between the data. Software-based solutions include geocoding and reverse geocoding, Geospatial Transformation and Load (GTL), reporting and visualization, location analytics, context accelerator, geofencing, risk analytics, and threat prevention.

Hardware-based solutions include sensors and readers, tags, and transponders. Vehicle tracking systems use GPS to keep track of multiple fleets of vehicles in real-time. Fleet management solutions comprise data logging, satellite positioning, and data communication for managing transportation.

These solutions also enable services, such as vehicle finance, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnosis), and fuel management. Smartphones, tablets, tracking devices, digital cameras, portable computers, and fitness gear use GNSS positioning for navigation, mapping, and determining consumer preferences.

By receiver, BeiDou to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), also known as BeiDou-2, is China's second-generation satellite navigation system. It is capable of providing PNT services to users on a continuous worldwide basis. The Chinese government approved the development and deployment of the BeiDou system in 2006, and the global BeiDou navigation satellite system is expected to become operational by 2020.

By December 2011, the BeiDou system was officially announced to provide an initial operational service comprising initial passive PNT services for the APAC region with a constellation of 10 satellites (5 Geostationary Earth Orbit [GEO] satellites and five Inclined Geosynchronous Orbit [IGSO] satellites).

In 2012, five additional satellites were launched, comprising 1 GEO satellite and four Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites. There are currently 38 BeiDou satellites: 18 BeiDou-2 satellites and 20 BeiDou-3 satellites in orbit, providing various services to global users.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Gnss Simulators Market

4.2 Market, by Component

4.3 Market, by Service

4.4 Market, by Type

4.5 Gnss Simulations Market, by Gnss Receiver

4.6 Gnss Simulators Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions

4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Penetration of Consumer Iot

5.2.1.2 Contribution of 5G in Connectivity

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Wearable Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Digital Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Uavs

5.2.3.2 Recent Advancements in Power Consumption

5.2.3.3 Advent of Sdr Gnss Simulators

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Geodetic Infrastructure

5.2.4.2 Ensuring Synchronization Accuracy in Networks

5.2.4.3 Increase in Jamming and Spoofing Attacks

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Case Study 1: Orolia's Gsg-8 Advanced Simulator Drives R&D Testing for Stellantis

5.3.2 Case Study 2: Labsat Provides Gnss Testing Capabilities to Cambium Networks for Its Production Line Testing Solution

5.3.3 Case Study:3 Skyguide Complies with New Flight Procedures due to Ifen's Navx-Ncs Professional Gnss Simulator

5.3.4 Case Study 4: Orolia Provides Gsg-8 with Fully Operational Sbas Function to Becker Avionics

5.3.5 Case Study 5:Ni and M3 Systems Collaborate on Stella-Ngc Adventure to Create Attractive Gnss Simulation Products

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.9 Pricing Model Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

6 Gnss Simulators Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gnss Simulator Market Shipment (Units)

6.2.1 Shipments: Market Drivers

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 Hardware-Based Gnss Receivers Enable Processing of Satellite Signals

6.3.2 Hardware: Market Drivers

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Gnss Simulation Software Enables Receivers to Simulate Signals from Satellites.

6.4.2 Software: Gnss Simulators Market Drivers

6.5 Services

6.5.1 Professional Services

6.5.1.1 Demand for Complex Gnss Simulation Solutions to Drive Growth

6.5.1.2 Professional Services: Market Drivers

6.5.2 Managed Services

6.5.2.1 Managed Services to Govern Hardware and Software Functions

6.5.2.2 Managed Services: Gnss Simulators Market Drivers

7 Gnss Simulators Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single Channel

7.2.1 Single Channe Simulators to Track Sensitivity Measurements for R&D Testing.

7.2.2 Single Channel: Market Drivers

7.3 Multi-Channel

7.3.1 Gnss Rf Signals Help to Design, Manufacture, and Pre-Launch Tests.

7.3.2 Multi Channel: Market Drivers

8 Gnss Simulators Market, by Receiver

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gps

8.2.1 Gps Used for Telematics, In-Vehicle Systems, and Consignment Tracking

8.2.2 Gps: Market Drivers

8.3 Galileo

8.3.1 Galileo to Support EU Green Deal and Drive Economic Growth of European Union

8.3.2 Galileo: Market Drivers

8.4 Glonass

8.4.1 Glonass-K Satellite Launched into Calculated Orbit Using Fregat Booster

8.4.2 Glonass: Gnss Simulators Market Drivers

8.5 Beidou

8.5.1 End of China's Dependency on Gps Network

8.5.2 Beidou: Market Drivers

8.6 Other

9 Gnss Simulators Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Navigation

9.2.1 Increasing Use of Gnss Simulators for Tracking to Drive Demand

9.2.2 Navigation: Market Drivers

9.3 Mapping

9.3.1 Precise Positioning by Galileo to Benefit Mapping Sector

9.3.2 Mapping: Market Drivers

9.4 Surveying

9.4.1 Gnss Simulation Offers Navigation System to Operate in Adverse Environments

9.4.2 Surveying: Gnss Simulators Market Drivers

9.5 Location-Based Services

9.5.1 Location-Based Services (Lbs) Rely on Gnss Data.

9.5.2 Location-Based Services: Market Drivers

9.6 Vehicle Assistance Systems

9.6.1 Advanced Gnss Complements Vehicle Perception to be Used with Imu (Inertial Measurement Unit)

9.6.2 Vehicle Assistance Systems: Market Drivers

9.7 Other Applications

10 Gnss Simulators Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Military and Defense

10.2.1 Gnss with Situational Awareness (Sa) to Drive Demand for Gnss Simulations

10.2.2 Military and Defense: Market Drivers

10.3 Automotive

10.3.1 Gnss Simulations to be Used in Automotive to Trace Location

10.3.2 Automotive: Market Drivers

10.4 Consumer Electronics

10.4.1 Increased IoT Usage and Wearable Devices to Impact Market

10.4.2 Consumer Electronics: Gnss Simulators Market Drivers

10.5 Marine

10.5.1 Commercial Fishing Convoys Use Gnss to Navigate

10.5.2 Marine: Market Drivers

10.6 Aerospace

10.6.1 Use of Gnss in Drones to Navigate

10.6.2 Aerospace: Market Drivers

10.7 Other Verticals

11 Gnss Simulator Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players

12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.6 Ranking of Key Players

12.7 Key Company Evaluation Matrix

12.7.1 Key Company Evaluation Matrix (Definitions and Methodology)

12.7.2 Stars

12.7.3 Emerging Leaders

12.7.4 Pervasive Players

12.7.5 Participants

12.8 Competitive Benchmarking

12.8.1 Evaluation Criteria of Key Companies

12.9 Sme Evaluation Matrix

12.9.1 Progressive Companies

12.9.2 Responsive Companies

12.9.3 Dynamic Companies

12.9.4 Starting Blocks

12.10 Competitive Scenario

12.10.1 Product/Solution Launches

12.10.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Spirent Communications

13.2.2 Rohde & Schwarz

13.2.3 Hexagon

13.2.4 Syntony Gnss

13.2.5 Viavi Solutions

13.2.6 Keysight Technologies

13.2.7 U-Blox

13.2.8 Averna

13.2.9 Accord Software & Systems

13.2.10 Racelogic

13.2.11 Gmv Nsl

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Cast Navigation

13.3.2 Ifen

13.3.3 Teleorbit

13.3.4 Ip-Solution

13.3.5 Jackson Labs Technologies

13.3.6 Work Microwave

13.3.7 M3 Systems

13.3.8 Qascom

13.3.9 Saluki Technologies

13.3.10 Maxeye Technology

13.3.11 Tersus Gnss

13.3.12 Digilogic

13.3.13 Noffz Technology

13.3.14 Elkay

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5v30qz

Attachment