Worldwide Automotive Driveline Industry to 2031 - Rocketing Infrastructural Developments in EV Manufacturing and Enhancement of All-Wheel Drive for Future Vehicles Provides Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Driveline Market By Drive Type, By Vehicle Class, By Propulsion Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report incorporates the study of the global automotive driveline market that focuses on vehicle components such as drive shafts, differentials, and the final drive, which is used to transmit torque & rotation to deliver power to the driving wheels. The prime function of the driveline is coupling the engine to the driving wheels.

The driving wheels utilize the power produced by the engine to rotate the axle. As a result, the drivetrain is a crucial component in manual transmission, automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive cars, and off-lead vehicles. The automotive driveline market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to development of new technologies in the production of all-wheel drive (AWD) for cars and sports-utility vehicles (SUVs).

Automobile manufacturers have changed driveline technology according to applications such as sports, military, commercial use, and others. For instance, in November 2021, Volkswagen AG launched its new ID.5 & ID.5 GTX with dual-motor all-wheel drive & three-engine options, which include improved charging performance, voice control, and unique ID software version 3.0 to offer sporty driving pleasure, traction, and driving safety.

The factors such as rise in automobile production, innovations and technological advancements in chassis systems, and increase in the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) supplement the growth of the automotive driveline market. However, fluctuating prices of raw material and decreasing vehicle ownership owing to increasing shared mobility are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the automotive driveline market. In addition, rocketing infrastructural developments in EV manufacturing and enhancement of all-wheel drive for future vehicles and increasing technology creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the automotive driveline market.



For the purpose of analysis, the global automotive driveline market is segmented on the basis of drive type, vehicle class, propulsion type, application, and region. By drive type, the market is divided into front wheel drive (FWD), rear wheel drive (RWD), all wheel drive (AWD). By vehicle class, it is fragmented into economy, mid-priced, and luxury. By propulsion type, it is categorized into internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric. By application, it is further classified into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The leading players operating in the automotive driveline market are BorgWarner Inc, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Ford Motor Company, GKN Automotive Limited, Hitachi Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd, Melrose industries PLC, MSL Driveline Systems Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Valeo, Volkswagen AG, Xlerate Driveline India Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive driveline market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall automotive driveline market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive driveline market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current automotive driveline market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE MARKET, BY DRIVE TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 All Wheel Drive (AWD)

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE MARKET, BY VEHICLE CLASS

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Economy

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Mid-Priced

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Luxury

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE MARKET, BY PROPULSION TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Electric

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Passenger Car

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 BorgWarner

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Continental AG

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 DENSO Corporation

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Ford Motor Company

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 GKN Ltd

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Hitachi Ltd

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Melrose industries plc

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 MSL driveline systems limited

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Schaeffler AG

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Toyota Motor Corporation

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Valeo

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Volkswagen AG

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 Xlerate Driveline India Ltd.

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjt6j1