Insights on the Automotive Carbon Wheels Global Market to 2030 - Widespread Accessibility of Commodity Materials, Combined With Corrosion Resistance are Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Carbon Wheels Market By Vehicle Type, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive carbon wheels market was valued at $626 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1481.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Aluminum and steel alloys have long been used in the production of automobile wheels. However, these materials are prone to corrosion and have drawbacks such as high weight. As a result, automakers prefer to make wheels out of composite materials. Fiber, which has been heretofore used in aeroplane and automotive industry structural parts, is being used in the manufacturing of automobile wheels.

Automotive carbon tires are made using a range of procedures, including flow forging and dry fiber processes. These methods produce a synthetic matrix with embedded carbon fiber and resin, which is then cured with heat and pressure. These wheels provide a number of advantages, including reduced weight, increased driving comfort, and improved driving dynamics. The automotive carbon wheels are supplied by the original manufacturer.



To reduce cracking in the event of extreme loads/pressure, aluminum wheels are either cast or forged. Aluminum wheels are manufactured using two processes: casting and forging. The widespread accessibility of commodity materials, combined with corrosion resistance, will provide the market with strong growth prospects. Changes in regulatory policies to encourage the production of fuel-efficient vehicle parts have increased the demand for lightweight wheels over steel alternatives. Additionally, characteristics such as lightweight, improved heat conductivity, and anti-corrosive properties will boost aluminum material demand.



The global automotive carbon wheels market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, distribution channel and region. By vehicle type, the market has been divided into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. By distribution channel, the analysis has been divided into OEM and aftermarket. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in this report include Carbon Revolution, Dymag Group Limited, ESE Carbon, ROTOBOX d.o.o., Litespeed Racing LLC, HITACHI METALS, LTD., Phoenix Wheel Company, Inc., Rolko Kohlgruber GmbH, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Ronal Group.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Value Chain Analysis

3.8.Key Regulation Analysis

3.9.Patent Landscape

3.10.Market Share Analysis

3.11.Regulatory Guidelines



CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE CARBON WHEELS MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Two Wheeers

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Passenger Cars

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Commercial Vehicles

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE CARBON WHEELS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 OEM

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Aftermarket

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE CARBON WHEELS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Carbon Revolution

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 dymag group limited

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 ESE Carbon,

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 ROTOBOX d.o.o.

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 Litespeed Racing LLC

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 HITACHI METALS, LTD.

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Phoenix Wheel Company, Inc.

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 Rolko Kohlgruber GmbH

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 thyssenkrupp ag

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Ronal Group

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6fmy9

Attachment