Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 31, 2022 -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA) announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Location: London, UK

Fireside Chat: 10:55 AM GMT

Event: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Virtual)

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Fireside Chat: 3:30 PM ET

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the “Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

