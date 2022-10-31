VirTra Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



VirTra management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

