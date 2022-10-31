SomaLogic presents new research at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions that illustrates the power of proteomics in addressing cardiovascular disease

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC), a leader in AI data-driven proteomics technology, today announced findings from key studies demonstrating the broad and deep role proteomics plays in detecting cardiovascular risk, achieving optimal cardiometabolic health, and assessing the correlation of cardiovascular disease with other diseases that are among the leading causes of death around the world. SomaLogic and its research partners will present these studies at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago on November 5-7, 2022.



“Proteomics is leading the conversation at AHA this year with more than 43 sessions on the topic. SomaLogic is proud to be at the forefront of these discussions by leading five oral and poster sessions that show the value of proteomics for the future of heart and overall health,” said SomaLogic Chief Medical Officer Stephen Williams, M.D., Ph.D. “Imagine a future where a healthcare provider is armed with insight into their patient’s current and future health outlook, all from one sample of blood. This future can become a reality when we couple proteomic tests with existing care plans in the clinical setting.”

SomaLogic invites AHA attendees to the following sessions:

Oral Session: Stroke Council Award - Top Scientific Research in Stroke Summary: Proteomic Indicators of Cardiovascular Health Relate to Brain Volume and Dementia Risk

Date: Monday, Nov. 7, 8:36-8:46am CT

Location: N230B

Presentation #: 396 Oral Session: Understanding and Modifying Cardiovascular Risk in Diabetes Summary: Cardiometabolic Disease Protein Signatures and Response to GLP-1 Receptor Agonist in the EXSCEL Clinical Trial

Date: Monday, Nov. 7, 1:30-1:35pm CT

Location: Zone 3‚ Science and Technology Hall‚ Level 3

Presentation #: 610 Poster Session: Unearthing the Complex Relationship Between Adipokines, Biomarkers and Cardiometabolic Health Summary: Weight Loss Improves Cardiometabolic Health as Measured by Plasma Proteins in Individuals with Type 2 Diabetes

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5, 11:00am-12:00pm CT

Location: Zone 3, Science and Technology Hall, Level 3

Presentation #: SA3001 Poster Session: Observations in Clinical Outcomes from the COVID-19 Pandemic Frontlines Summary: Utility of a Proteomic Surrogate for Cardiovascular Outcomes to Predict and Monitor COVID-19 Induced Myocarditis

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6, 3:45-4:45pm CT

Location: Zone 2, Science and Technology Hall, Level 3

Presentation #: SU2115 Poster Session: Biomarkers in Heart Failure - Prognostic Indicators and Mechanistic Research Summary: Subphenotypes of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction based on repeated measurements of 4210 circulating proteins are driven by protein subsets reflecting different biological mechanisms

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6, 3:45-4:45pm CT

Location: Zone 2, Science and Technology Hall, Level 3

Presentation #: SU2184



“All of our studies highlighted at AHA –– in collaboration with our research partners –– show the breadth and depth of our proteomic assays and tests, which excel at providing a holistic view of patient health while exploring the connections between cardiovascular disease and multiple other therapeutic areas, including dementia, Type 2 diabetes, COVID-19 and more,” said Dr. Williams.

In addition to presentation sessions, SomaLogic will have a booth in the exhibit hall. AHA attendees can stop by booth #2114 to connect with SomaLogic presenters, researchers and scientists. Life science companies can discuss SomaLogic’s SomaScan® Assay technology and its applications for heart disease research. Those in the healthcare industry can discuss SomaLogic’s SomaSignal™ test technology and applications for SomaLogic’s CVD test that can aid physicians in providing precision patient care.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, projections, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “continue,” “will likely result,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “pursue,” “target” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including factors which are beyond SomaLogic’s control. You should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those factors described under Part I, Item 1A – “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SomaLogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company will not and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Media Contact

Emilia Costales

720-798-5054

ecostales@somalogic.com

Investor Contacts

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

Marissa@gilmartinir.com