Access Vascular Integrative Review Published in International Journal of Nursing and Healthcare Research Establishes Economic Impact of Biomaterial Catheters

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI), a company addressing the most common and costly vascular access complications through its advanced biomaterial platform, today shared key findings from an economic analysis published in the International Journal of Nursing and Research regarding AVI’s consistently hydrophilic PICC and midline catheters. The analysis documents millions of dollars in available cost-savings for hospitals using biomaterial-based catheters to reduce vascular access complications.



Common complications affecting hospital patients who receive traditional polyurethane catheters are costly. According to Dr. Nancy Moureau, a researcher on the analysis, “Central Catheter occlusions and thrombosis are particularly costly, affecting the function of the catheters and the ability of clinicians to administer patient treatments.”

Recently published studies established the ability of AVI’s patented catheters to significantly reduce and in some cases nearly eliminate these routine complications and to decrease the frequency of device replacements. Now, this new analysis documents the potential cost savings associated with those reductions and establishes the economic argument for deploying biomaterial-based catheter in a hospital setting.

“The new catheter hydrogel material, minimizing blood cell catheter adherence and thus preventing common complications, would significantly benefit hospitals and patients,” says Dr. Moureau. The economic analysis found that the application of a hydrogel PICC and midline catheter with even a modest 50% reduction in complications projected savings of nearly $1.8 million annually for a typical 1000-bed acute care or $560,000 for a 300-bed facility.

“This is a landmark finding for hospitals because it assigns a specific and significant cost-savings to a reduction in vascular access complications,” said James Biggins, CEO of Access Vascular. “This changes the math, helping value analysis committees compute the true and total cost of new biomaterial-based vascular access catheter adoption. Simply by deploying these new devices within existing clinician workflows, systems can reduce complications for patients, improve their overall hospital experience and avoid millions of dollars in potential treatment delays and complications related escalations.”

Access Vascular’s HydroPICC® and HydroMID® catheters are made from an entirely new catheter material designed to work in concert with the body’s natural chemistry, thus helping reduce complications and associated medical expenses. The transformational AVI technology was most recently recognized with a 2022 Edison Award for Innovation for its potential to reshape the field of vascular access.

