Coreum Announces First Wave of Grantee Projects Building on the Enterprise-Grade Layer-1 Blockchain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coreum , a 3rd generation, layer-1 enterprise-grade blockchain, has announced the first wave of grantee projects to be built atop the network. Backed by the Sologenic Development Foundation , the grantee projects, including Zeeve, Telios, D’Cent Wallet, Stably, Common, and Amber, will add significant value to the scalability and growth potential of the blockchain’s community. The Coreum blockchain provides core infrastructure for the future of decentralized blockchain applications, from asset tokenization and banking to Metaverse and gaming sectors.



The initial round of grantee projects focuses on DeFi protocols and wallet components. Of these projects, blockchain infrastructure provider, Zeeve , will enable the deployment and monitoring of multiple nodes in an automated fashion. The protocol already supports big players in the space such as Bitcoin, Avalanche, R3 Corda, Tron, and Fantom, and speaks to Coreum’s focus on enterprise solutions.

Additional grantee projects include:

Telios, a fully decentralized peer-to-peer email service provider that will allow users to send and receive encrypted messages and files;

Common, a protocol creating a next-generation loyalty system by using an app to measure reductions of CO2 emissions resulting from activities performed by users;

D'Cent Wallet, an enhanced hardware wallet and the latest project by LoTrus;

Amber, a free-to-play game and metaverse platform that invites users to create worlds, make connections, play games, and trade virtual property and other assets of tangible monetary value;

Stably, which provides regulatory-compliant stablecoin infrastructure and multi-chain fiat on/off-ramps for emerging blockchains.



“During this bear market, when many cryptocurrencies and projects are declining in value, big players are getting back to the fundamentals by placing investments into the underlying technology – into Layer-1 projects,” said Sologenic Co-Founder Bob Ras. “As an enterprise grade blockchain, Coreum’s modular and interoperable design provides the core infrastructure necessary for these grantee projects to flourish, especially amid these market conditions.”

According to the grant timeline, selected projects are expected to begin development in early November along with the Devnet Governance Update. The second wave of grantee projects will be announced soon to further accelerate the creation of a sustainable, community-owned blockchain. In supporting a diverse array of Web3-native projects, Coreum is paving the way for the mass adoption of blockchain technology among enterprise-grade entities.

About Coreum

Coreum is an enterprise-graded blockchain (EGB) built by the Sologenic Development Foundation. With the ability to process up to 7000 transactions per second with a federated group of 32 validators, Coreum prioritizes cutting-edge speed. Coreum also brings a low-latency proof-of-stake blockchain to a wide variety of audiences seeking access to a multi-chain, interoperable future. EGB is a new standard introduced by Coreum for blockchain networks specifically designed to provide the essential tools and infrastructure for enterprises of any size to build and run decentralized applications.

About the Sologenic Development Foundation

The Sologenic Development Foundation is an independent community of developers actively working on various open-source projects and use-cases around the SOLO and CORE tokens. More information can be found on www.sologenic.org

