Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022

Oak Ridge, TN, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will be attending the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions (AHA) at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL from November 5-7th, 2022.



“The AHA Scientific Sessions is a leading event connecting over 15,000 experts from over one hundred countries focused on cardiovascular research and clinical practice. BVA guided treatment in heart failure has shown to reduce heart failure 30-day readmissions by 56%, 30-day mortality by 82%, 1-year mortality by 86% and when done on admission, lowers hospital length of stay by 55%. We look forward to sharing with the experts how our diagnostic provides them with accurate, actionable data to individualize treatment plans in both the inpatient and outpatient settings - improving outcomes and reducing the total cost of care,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation.

The company will be exhibiting at Booth 2707 in the Science & Technology Hall.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.