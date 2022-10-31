English Finnish

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Financial Calendar October 31, 2022 14.00 p.m.





Panostaja Oyj’s Financial Information Release Dates and Annual General Meeting



Panostaja Group’s financial year will end on 31st October, 2022. The financial results for the year ending on 31st October 2022 will be published on 15th December 2022. Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held on 7th February 2023. Annual report will be available at the address www.panostaja.fi on week 3/2023.



Panostaja Oyj will publish three reviews during the financial year 1.11.2022-31.10.2023. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:



Business Review 1 November 2022-31 January 2023 (3 months) 15 March 2023



Half Year Report 1 November 2022-30 April 2023 (6 months) 2 June 2023



Business Review 1 November 2022-31 July 2023 (9 months) 1 September 2023



Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

For further information, please contact Mr. Tapio Tommila, mobile +358 40 527 6311.





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2021 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 133,0.

www.panostaja.fi