Overwhelmingly Positive Reactions Pour in From First Leg of Mullen Automotive's ‘Strikingly Different’ FIVE EV Crossover Tour

Mullen’s first stop in Pasadena, California, for the FIVE EV Crossover Tour was a tremendous success with overwhelmingly positive feedback from the general public, FIVE reservation holders and Mullen investors. Next stop is Anaheim, California

BREA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that the Mullen FIVE has received overwhelmingly positive reactions from members of the public, reservation holders and Mullen investors who were able to ride in the vehicle for the very first time on the “Strikingly Different” tour which kicked off last week in Pasadena, California.

This follows news just released from the California Governor’s office that 17.7% of all new cars sold in California are zero-emission vehicles ("ZEVs”), according to the California Energy Commission. The ZEV share of sales is up 42.7% from 2021 and 126.9% from 2020.

Participants at the tour stop were highly impressed by the vehicle and the updated infotainment system featuring PERSONA, which is Mullen’s proprietary Personal Vehicle Assistant technology. PERSONA, featuring facial recognition technology, is designed to provide every driver with a highly personalized experience in the Mullen FIVE.

Feedback from some of the tour participants is highlighted below. These reviews can also be viewed on Mullen’s YouTube channel found here :

“I can’t imagine how the RS is going to be, it’s going to be phenomenal. Regen (regenerative braking) felt solid, it strikes that battery right back and slows the car down .... That infotainment is killer; I love the way it looks, the sleekness of that, how it’s situated on the dash. It’s crystal clear and brilliant, a lot of information going on there. It’s going to be a great car.”

“Very impressive, it rides so smooth. I also really like the dash.”

“I really enjoyed the car, I enjoyed how it was appointed inside. I compared it to some other electric cars I’ve been in and I didn’t see as much body roll when going around the corners. It appears to be more like a driving experience.”

“Just looking at the vehicle aesthetically, the design is beautiful. The physical quality Is great.”

Due to high demand and limited seating on tour, Mullen is currently working with a film crew to produce a short film that will allow those unable to attend in person an opportunity to experience the FIVE.

Mullen’s next stop is on Nov. 1 and 2 at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, which was recently included as an additional stop due to overwhelming interest. From there, Mullen Automotive takes the “Strikingly Different” Tour to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 10 and 11.

For the remainder of 2022, Mullen will continue the “Strikingly Different” Tour in the following cities with exact dates, locations and times announced on or before Nov. 1, 2022. Please visit MullenUSA.com to learn more about the upcoming Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” Tour.

November 2022

Las Vegas, NV – Nov. 10 & 11 @ Las Vegas Speedway

Dallas, Texas – Nov. 14 & 15 @ Globe Life Field

Houston, Texas – Nov. 18 & 19 @ Minute Maid Park

December 2022

Memphis, Tennessee – To be announced

Miami, Florida — Dec. 5 & 6 @ loanDepot park

Atlanta, Georgia – To be announced

Charlotte, North Carolina – To be announced

In Spring 2023, Mullen will launch the second leg of the “Strikingly Different” Tour with a focus on the East Coast, Midwest and northwest before finishing up in northern California. The second leg of the tour will feature the Mullen FIVE RS, which is a high-performance EV sport crossover featuring 1,100 horsepower, a top speed of 200 mph, and acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 1.9 seconds.

Mullen is offering “front row” FIVE reservation holders the first chance to experience the Mullen FIVE in person on the “Strikingly Different” U.S. tour beginning this fall. Mullen asks interested individuals who have not already done so to book their FIVE reservations here in order to secure a priority spot on the upcoming national tour. Further details and upcoming progress will be shared on Mullen’s social media platforms and with individuals who opt to stay connected here.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles (EVs) that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the Company’s first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

