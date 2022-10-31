Ducommun Incorporated to Host Investor Day on December 8, 2022

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City. At that time the Company will provide an update on its business strategy, operations and its long-term growth plans.



Presenters will include:

Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer

Christopher D. Wampler, vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer

Jerry L. Redondo, senior vice president, operations

Suman Mookerji, vice president, corporate development and investor relations

The presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and the event will run through 11:00 a.m. ET. Doors will open and light refreshments served starting 8:30 a.m. ET.

For those attending in person, please contact Suman Mookerji at smookerji@ducommun.com to register in advance. A live webcast of the event can also be accessed using this link. Individuals are advised to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

657.335.3665, SMookerji@ducommun.com