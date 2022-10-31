Field Trip Health & Wellness to Participate in Upcoming November Conferences

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (TSXV: FTHW) (the "Company" or “Field Trip”), the global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, will participate in the following industry and investor conferences in November.



Wonderland Microdose

Format: Panel Presentation with Mujeeb Jafferi, President, Field Trip Health & Wellness, “Are Apps the Future of Psychedelic Therapy?”

Date/Time: Friday, November 4, at 1:20 p.m. ET

Location: Second Stage, Mana Wynwood Convention Center, Miami

Registration Link: https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/





Format: Company Presentation with Ronan Levy, Chairman & CEO, Field Trip Health & Wellness

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:50 a.m. PT

Location: The Newsroom Stage, Venetian Expo, Las Vegas

Registration Link: https://www.hlth.com/2022event/register





Format: Panel Presentation with Ronan Levy, Chairman & CEO, Field Trip Health & Wellness, “The Future of Psychedelics: Entrepreneurial Perspectives”

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. PT

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Registration Link: https://registration.experientevent.com/showmjc221/

Field Trip’s management team will also hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the duration of the conferences. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at FieldTripIR@kcsa.com .

About Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.

With a large global community of psychedelic-interested people, proprietary psychedelic therapies generating transformative results for people in the treatment of mental health conditions and a brand and share of voice that is reaching millions of people, Field Trip is a center of gravity for the psychedelic renaissance.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com , https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl .

CONTACTS:

Field Trip Health & Wellness:

Ronan Levy

Chairman & CEO

(416) 505-0929

ronan@fieldtriphealth.com

Investor contacts:

Phil Carlson / Sophia Bashford

KCSA Strategic Communications

(646) 573-0776 / (929) 246-7307

fieldtripIR@kcsa.com

