Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is Predicted to Reach $196.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size is projected to reach USD 196.8 billion by 2026 from USD 99.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging in emerging markets owing to better access to healthcare, rising healthcare expenses, and growing consumer awareness regarding healthier lifestyle. Also, advanced drug delivery and innovative packaging solutions with higher patient convenience and compliance drive the market for pharmaceutical packaging. Increasing occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and others and rising aging population necessitating advanced and patient friendly packaging are also expected to drive the market for pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=890

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market”

183 - Market Data Tables

53 – Figures

276 - Pages

List of Key Players in Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:

Schott AG (Germany) Amcor (Switzerland) Aptar Group (US) West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US) Berry Global (US) Gerresheimer AG (Germany) Catalent (US) WestRock (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:

Driver: Growing demand for drug delivery devices and blister packaging Restraint: Lack of access to proper healthcare Opportunity: Growing demand for primary pharmaceutical packaging Challenge: Safeguarding against counterfeit products

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on raw material, plastics is estimated to be the largest market in the overall pharmaceutical packaging market in 2021. Based on type, plastic bottles is expected to be the largest pharmaceutical packaging segment in 2021. Based on drug delivery, oral drug delivery is expected to be the largest pharmaceutical packaging segment in 2021. Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=890

Based on raw material, plastics is estimated to be the largest market in the overall pharmaceutical packaging market in 2021.

Plastics &polymers are widely used as raw materials for pharmaceutical packaging. Plastic provides freedom of design and cost-effective solution, making it a highly compatible solution for pharmaceutical packaging. The exceptional shatter resistance provided by plastics enables ease of handling and transportation. In addition, plastics can be attributed to their easy moldability, strength, and effective barrier against gas and vapor.

Based on type, plastic bottles is expected to be the largest pharmaceutical packaging segment in 2021.

Plastic bottles are suitable for storage of drugs in liquid and solid forms and can be coupled with the required type of cap & closure to suit specific applications such as nasal spray and ophthalmic drops. Growing use of oral drug delivery mode owing to patient compliance and convenience, increasing cases of communicable diseases, and rise in aging population in developed economies are responsible for the high share of the bottles segment.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=890

Based on drug delivery, oral drug delivery is expected to be the largest pharmaceutical packaging segment in 2021.

Oral drug delivery mode is estimated to be the largest category in the overall pharmaceutical packaging market. This large market size can be attributed to the increased incidence of chronic diseases, improving patient compliance, convenient use, and reformulation and repositioning of drugs using advanced oral delivery systems, and heavy investments made by big pharmaceutical players for enhancing in-house capabilities to develop oral drug delivery technologies.

Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region amongst others in the pharmaceutical packaging market in 2020, in terms of value. Increasing government initiatives in emerging pharmaceutical market, increase in contract manufacturing activities, rise in aging population, and increased spending on healthcare are driving the market in APAC. China and India are the major markets in this region. In addition, growing technological advancements in healthcare sector in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and others, increasing urbanization, and changing lifestyle are also some of the driving factors for the market growth in pharmaceutical packaging industry.

Browse Adjacent Markets Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: