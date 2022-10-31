Worldwide Guaranteed Auto Protection Insurance Industry to 2031 - by Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guaranteed Auto Protection Insurance Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) insurance is a form of auto insurance that automobile owners can buy to safeguard themselves against losses that can occur if the amount of compensation obtained in the event of a total loss is insufficient to pay off the amount the insured owes under the finance or leasing arrangement for the vehicle.

In addition, the gap between the amount owing and the amount protected by another insurance policy on a loan is covered by GAP insurance. Some GAP policies pay the deductible. For loans with minimal down payments, high interest rates, and amortization durations of at least 60 months, GAP insurance is promoted.



The growing anxiety among consumers about covering the expense of the difference between the loan amount and the vehicle's depreciated value is a major factor in the worldwide gap insurance market's revenue growth. Additionally, since car costs have depreciated over time and vehicle accidents have increased, gap insurance has become more and more necessary in order to cover outstanding sums.

However, the market's expansion is likely to be hampered by large claims submitted as a result of increased automobile use which have put financial burden on insurance claims. In contrast, the expanding car sector and rising demand for insurance are two variables that are anticipated to continue to create lucrative opportunities for both established market participants and fresh entrants.

Additionally, factors that are anticipated to promote market expansion include the availability of value-added online services and quick and easy claim settlement.



The Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) insurance market is segmented into type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is differentiated into return-to-invoice GAP insurance, finance GAP insurance, vehicle replacement GAP insurance, return-to-value GAP insurance and others.

The application segment is segregated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The commercial vehicle is further segmented into light goods vehicle and heavy goods vehicle. The light goods vehicle is further segregated into new vehicle and used vehicle. Depending on distribution channel, it is fragmented into insurance agents/brokers, direct response and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) insurance market analysis includes top companies operating in the market such as Admiral Group Plc, Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company, American Family Insurance, Aviva, AXA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb, Direct Gap, Kemper Corporation, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Majesco, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, The Travelers Idemnity Company, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the data analytics in banking industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the GAP insurance market along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the GAP insurance market size are provided in the report.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the GAP insurance market from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: GUARANTEED AUTO PROTECTION (GAP) INSURANCE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Return-to-Invoice GAP Insurance

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Finance GAP Insurance

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Vehicle Replacement GAP Insurance

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Return-to-Value GAP Insurance

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: GUARANTEED AUTO PROTECTION (GAP) INSURANCE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Passenger Vehicle

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Commercial Vehicle

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: GUARANTEED AUTO PROTECTION (GAP) INSURANCE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Agents & Brokers

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Direct Response

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: GUARANTEED AUTO PROTECTION (GAP) INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Admiral Group PLC

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Allianz

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Allstate Insurance Company

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 American Family Insurance

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Aviva

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 AXA

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Chubb

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Direct Gap

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Kemper Corporation

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 Majesco

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.16 The Travelers Idemnity Company

9.16.1 Company overview

9.16.2 Company snapshot

9.16.3 Operating business segments

9.16.4 Product portfolio

9.16.5 Business performance

9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.17 Zurich

9.17.1 Company overview

9.17.2 Company snapshot

9.17.3 Operating business segments

9.17.4 Product portfolio

9.17.5 Business performance

9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/247to4